Aussie telco underdog Circles.Life is offering 20GB for AU$18 a month

Big guns Telstra and Optus have dominated the Australian telco market for as long as we can remember, but smaller, more agile companies – often using the exact same networks – are making waves with far more competitive deals.

One of these stellar deals is from Circles.Life, a well-liked telco in its homeland of Singapore, which has made an aggressive play for the Australian market by offering a SIM-only plan with 20GB of data for only AU$18 per month for the first six months – that’s a discount of $10 per month off its regular price. After that time, it reverts to the usual rate of AU$28 per month.

With this plan, you receive unlimited national calls and SMS with the option to include international calls or add an extra 20GB to your data allowance for an additional monthly fee (of AU$5 and AU$10 respectively) at checkout.

The great thing about this plan is there’s no lock-in contract, meaning if it doesn’t end up working for you, you can axe it at any time without incurring termination fees.

It’s worth noting that this deal is for new customers only – sign up by February 28, 2020 (7pm, AEDT) and activate your SIM card by March 31, 2020 to enjoy this promotion. Use promotion code 6MONTHS to enjoy the AU$10 reduction on your monthly bills for the next 6 months.