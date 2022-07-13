Aussie Prime Day bestsellers: the most popular deals everyone's nabbing

When it comes to shopping, our preferences are as individual as we are. And that's quite evident in the Prime Day deals that Australian shoppers have been picking up since the start of the sale.
There have been some absolutely standout deals since day one of the sale, like record-low prices on Apple AirPods Pro, the Kindle Paperwhite and Fire TV Sticks. And while they're definitely some of Amazon AU's bestsellers during Prime Day, memory cards have also become a popular purchase.
We've got a list of some of the top products across different categories listed below. Take a look-see, you might just spot something you need – and the good news is they're all still in stock and discounted as of this story's pub date.
Top 5 bestsellers: Amazon devices
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab):
AU$99AU$49 (51% off)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) (opens in new tab):
AU$59AU$19 (68% off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 8GB) (opens in new tab):
AU$238AU$167 (30% off)
- Fire TV Stick (opens in new tab):
AU$79AU$39 (51% off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) (opens in new tab):
AU$199AU$99 (50% off)
Top 5 bestsellers: gaming
- Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab):
AU$469.95AU$339 (28% off)
- Pokémon Legends Arceus (Nintendo Switch) (opens in new tab):
AU$79.95AU$47 (41% off)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Midnight Black (opens in new tab), Starlight Blue (opens in new tab) and Cosmic Red (opens in new tab):
AU$109.95from AU$63 (up to 47% off)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (opens in new tab):
AU$69.95AU$54 (23% off)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse (opens in new tab): AU$109.95 AU$45 (59% off)
Top 5 bestsellers: computers
- SanDisk Extreme microSD cards: 128GB (opens in new tab)
AU$107.99AU$22.09 (80% off) | 256GB (opens in new tab) AU$108.90 AU$54.39 (50% off)
- WD Elements 18TB desktop external hard drive (opens in new tab):
AU$585.86AU$384.43 (34% off)
- Amazon Eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router (3-pack) (opens in new tab):
AU$499AU$269 (46% off)
- Razer Kiyo X Pro (opens in new tab):
AU$139AU$53 (62% off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook (128GB storage) (opens in new tab):
AU$499AU$334 (33% off)
Top 5 bestsellers: audio
- Apple AirPods Pro (opens in new tab):
AU$399AU$278.99 (30% off)
- Apple AirPods (2019) (opens in new tab): AU$219 AU$165 (25% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Black (opens in new tab) and Copper Brown (opens in new tab):
AU$249from AU$136.82 (45% off)
- Huawei FreeBuds 4i (black) (opens in new tab):
AU$159AU$56.04 (65% off)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (opens in new tab): AU$599 AU$349 (42% off)
Top 5 bestsellers: smartphones
- Google Pixel 6 (128GB) (opens in new tab):
AU$999AU$704.16 (29% off; ships from Amazon UK)
- Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) (opens in new tab):
AU$849AU$647 (24% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) (opens in new tab):
AU$1,848AU$1,386 (25% off)
- Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) (opens in new tab):
AU$1,199AU$899 (25% off)
- Nokia C3 (opens in new tab): AU$165 AU$99 (40% off)
Top 5 bestsellers: home entertainment
- Google Chromecast (3rd gen) (opens in new tab):
AU$59AU$39 (34% off)
- Yamaha ATS-1090 soundbar (opens in new tab):
AU$349AU$179 (49% off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 700 (opens in new tab):
AU$1,199.95AU$683 (43% off)
- Yamaha YAS-109 soundbar (opens in new tab):
AU$349AU$199 (43% off)
- Denon DHT-S216 soundbar (opens in new tab):
AU$349AU$179 (49% off)
