Aussie deal: Grab an Internode NBN50 plan for just AU$59.99 per month

Australian ISPs are in a constant tug-of-war as they try and convince customers to switch to (and stay with) their network. That means there’s often great deals to be had, and enthusiast-favourite Internode is the latest to enter the fray.

The longstanding Australian ISP has a special introductory offer for new customers rivalling what’s on offer from budget service providers – specifically, you can score an NBN50 connection for just AU$59.99 per month for the first six months.

The NBN50 unlimited data plan from the telco usually costs AU$79.99 per month, so you’ll be saving AU$20 per month, or a total of AU$120 over that six-month period.

There’s no setup fee, but you will have to commit to a six-month contract to get this discounted offer, after which it will bump up AU$20 back to the standard price.

Internode promises peak speeds of 44.4Mbps during the busy period with this NBN Standard Plus 50Mbps plan, and if you happen to need it, there’s a home phone service with pay-as-you-go calls included as well.

If you need a new modem, or you just don’t have one, you can get one from Internode for AU$59.95 upfront plus an AU$15 delivery fee.

To sweeten the deal, you’ll also have the option of adding a Fetch entertainment bundle. That package includes a Fetch Mini streaming box to plug into your telly and gives you access to free-to-air catch-up TV alongside 30 pre-selected movies each month, and has Netflix, Stan and YouTube apps too.

It’s usually AU$5 a month, but you can get it for free during your six-month contract – though a set up fee of AU$59.99 also applies here.