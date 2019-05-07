Apple Watch may get its own App Store with watchOS 6

At the moment you need to have an app downloaded to your iPhone to be able to use the equivalent Apple Watch software, but that may be all about to change with the watchOS 6 update.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to introduce its own App Store onto the wearable device for the first time.

It will be the first time you can download apps directly to the Apple Watch, and therefore means you'll probably be able to install new software on the LTE device when you're away from your phone.

The report also suggests the company is creating a few more Apple Watch apps to reflect popular services available on your iPhone. That includes its own first-party calculator app (which somehow still isn't a thing) and Apple Books to rival Audible's Apple Watch app for audiobooks.

New health features are expected to include a menstrual cycle tracker, which will act in a similar way to the tech introduced previously on Fitbit and Garmin products.

You've been able to use the third-party app Clue on the Apple Watch with the same person in the past, but this upgrade will bring period tracking directly into Apple's software.

It's also expected to update Apple's software for reminders for when you should take medication too.

We can also expect to see the introduction of a few new watch faces as well as complications that will allow you to connect and use hearing aids with your Apple Watch.

All of these features are just currently rumors, and the only evidence comes directly from this Bloomberg report. If this is true, we can expect to hear about it on June 5 as WWDC (that's Apple's big software conference) is likely to be where we hear the first word of watchOS 6.

Via Wareable