Apple Watch 3 mega discount: score one for just AU$199 for eBay Tuesdays

If you’ve had your eyes on the Apple Watch 3, the prospect of putting this powerful wearable on your wrist has just become a lot more affordable, as eBay will soon be steeply discounting the smartwatch as part of its regular eBay Tuesdays weekly deals.

Tomorrow (March 23, 2021), you’ll be able to score an Apple Watch 3 for just AU$199. While details are yet to confirm whether the discount will come on the 38mm or 42mm version of the device, the low price means you’ll save at least AU$100 on the Watch 3.

The deal is exclusive to eBay Plus members, and if you haven’t signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial of the service and still be eligible for this excellent offer.

This incredible deal will be launching on Tuesday, March 23 at 4pm AEDT, and stock will be limited to just 300 units, so you’ll need to be ready and waiting to snap one up when it becomes available.

The Apple Watch 3 is the oldest model still on sale, and several newer models have since been released, including the latest Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE. But that said, the Watch 3 offers great value for money for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles of the newer and dearer models, while still delivering good battery life and fantastic fitness features.

If smart wearables aren’t your thing, eBay will be delivering more than just an Apple Watch deal. There’ll also be a massive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini, so you can get the drone for AU$299 – less than half its AU$599 retail price.

This drone deal will also be dropping at 4pm AEDT on March 23, with a total of 500 units available to eBay Plus subscribers.