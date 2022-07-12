Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals: hurry - these are genuinely great sales to grab

As you may (or may not) be aware, Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) is in full swing and with that we're seeing some of the best robot vacuums (opens in new tab) on offer - one in particular is half price, and it's one of the newest models.
The iRobot Roomba i7+ is down to $499.99 (originally $999.99) (opens in new tab) which received a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab) so we can vouch for how good it is, even without the discount.
This Roomba, and all other robovacs in the line up, are WiFi connected and can map your home to varying degrees.
Whether you're after an entry-level robot vacuum to take on some of the floor-cleaning or you want a fully-loaded Roomba with smart features to care of the vacuuming chore, one thing is for sure - the time to buy is right here, right now because these savings are real and don't come round often.
Keep scrolling to get your hands on a hands-off approach to cleaning the floors in your home and save some serious dollars. If that's not a big enough incentive then getting your order delivered tomorrow owing to Prime Day (if you're a Prime member) could help alleviate stress-levels, too, because no one likes to wait - right?
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
US Roomba deals
iRobot Roomba i2 (2152):
$349.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 43% - While this isn't iRobots top-of-the-line robot vacuum (look to the j7+ for that), this is still a great 43%-off deal on a smart and efficient home helper. It'll map your home and clean it in a sensible manner. The Roomba i2 is compatible with iRobot's Clean Base (sold separately), works with iRotbot's app, and can clean on your schedule.
iRobot Roomba 692:
$299.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 40% - with 40% off you're saving a sweet $120 on a Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum which works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow you to start a clean with just the sound of your voice. It's suitable for use across your carpets and hard floors, and even taming pet hair. It's self-charging, too, which always helps.
iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552):
$649.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 34% - Clawing back 34% ($250) off the list price this Prime Day is the Rooma i4+ which has a 20% larger battery than the Roomba i3/i3+, amongst other things. It self-empties for up to 60 days, maps your home and is ideal for homes with pets. We reviewed the Roomba i3+ (opens in new tab) (awarded it 4-out-of-5 stars) and this is a step up.
iRobot Roomba i7+:
$999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 50% - This Roomba deal knocks a whopping $500 off your next robot vacuum. Getting a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our Roomba i7+ review (opens in new tab), it's already well worth the money without the discount. This comes with iRobot's smart mapping technology and digital assistant integration, both of which should make robot vacuuming next-level convenient.
UK Roomba deals
iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum|
£299 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £130 - If you've ever wanted to tick vacuuming off the to-do list, then now is the time to make that happen. With a saving of 43%, this robot vacuum cleaner is a bargain which will remove dirt, dust and debris from your carpets and hard floors. It'll work through Google Assistant and Alexa, too.
iRobot Roomba s9+|
£1,499 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 33% - this is the biggest saving in our round up but this is the most expensive Roomba we have listed. Our review made a nodd to this, saying that the price tag may be steep but if you value spotlessly clean floors with minimal mess and effort on your part, the cost could be worth it. It's good for homes with allergies and pets, and it can even link up to the Braava jet m6 robot mop for comprehensive clean.
Roomba deals in your region
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Roomba around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Cheap Fire tablets: Amazon Fire tablets starting at £34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dental: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)