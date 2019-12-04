Amazon Australia has specials on Bose products all this week

December may have just begun, but the world's largest online marketplace is already feeling the Christmas spirit.

To kick off the month’s festivities, Amazon Australia is celebrating ‘7 Days of Deals’ with Bose's superb audio hardware discounted each day.

To begin with, the very popular (and rightly so) Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the more expensive Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available for less. To sweeten the deal, Amazon will throw in an Echo speaker as a bonus as well.

When you purchase the superb Bose Headphones 700, you will receive a free Amazon Echo Show 5, or if you’d prefer the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, you’ll receive a complimentary Echo Dot.

The offer is valid until December 8, or while stocks last.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$489 (was AU$599.95; save AU$110.95) Find yourself wanting to zone out on your commute to work? The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will take you there, and will cut out ambient sound during phone calls, for you and the person you're speaking to. They also boast bold audio and look very sleek indeed. To receive the Echo Show 5 as a free gift, check ‘add other items’ in the right sidebar on the product page, and the bundled price will appear at checkout after you've selected your payment method.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$375 (was AU$499.95; save AU$124.95) The QuietComfort 35 II also come with noise cancellation, and like the name suggests, they are very comfortable to wear. The sound quality is a little softer in these cans, but will do just fine for the everyday listener. To receive the Echo Dot as a complimentary gift, check ‘add other items’ in the right sidebar on the product page, and the bundled price will appear at checkout once you've selected your preferred payment method.View Deal

You can buy the same bundles, for the same price if you make the purchase via the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 5 product pages on Amazon. Just make sure you select the bundled headphone in the 'add other items' section on the right.