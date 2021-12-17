6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the long-awaited second season of The Witcher on Netflix, the sci-fi drama Swan Song on Apple TV Plus, and the return of SNL favourite MacGruber on Stan. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of December 17-19, 2021.

(TV series – available 17/12/2021)

Everyone's favourite handsome geek Henry Cavill returns to the role of Geralt in the highly anticipated second season of The Witcher, which is rumoured to feature the Wild Hunt. The first season of Netflix's adaptation took a little while to find its footing, often jumping back and forth in time with absolutely no signposting. We expect season 2 to be a bit more straightforward now that the characters have caught up to each other.

Stream The Witcher on Netflix

(TV series – available 17/12/2021)

Those who remember Will Forte's SNL favourite MacGruber will know to expect a hilarious send-up of macho '80s action movies (with more than a passing resemblance to TV's MacGyver) in the character's first dedicated TV series. It also marks the first time MacGruber has appeared on screens since his underrated film debut back in 2010.

Stream MacGruber on Stan

(TV series – available 17/12/2021)

What's this? A HBO Max series that's streaming on Stan rather than Binge? Well, colour us surprised. Based on the book of the same name, Station Eleven follows the survivors of a devastating pandemic as they attempt to not only rebuild humanity, but also hold onto the best parts of what they've lost.

Stream Station Eleven on Stan

(TV series – available now)

As the first season of Marvel's Hawkeye series heads to its conclusion next week, a fallout between Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) nearly derails their partnership. That is, until Kate makes a startling discovery which drastically changes things.

Stream Hawkeye on Disney Plus

(Movie – available 17/12/2021)

In this science fiction-tinged drama, a terminally ill man (two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali) investigates the prospect of creating a secret clone replacement of himself in order to save his wife and son from the grief of his death. Also stars Naomie Harris.

Stream Swan Song on Apple TV Plus

(TV series – available 17/12/2021)

We're sure you've followed the twist-filled story-arc of this, the 13th season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, with baited breath, desperate to discover which smarmy Hollywood real estate agent was able to sell the most property or whatever. Well, you will find out this week in the season's sure-to-be self-congratulatory conclusion.

Stream Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles on Binge