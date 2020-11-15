49ers vs Saints live stream: how to watch NFL week 10 game online from anywhere today

Last week was pure bliss for the resurgent Saints, but Week 9 brought yet more misery to the gates of San Francisco, as the 49ers fell to their fifth defeat of the season and back to under .500. Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a 49ers vs Saints live stream wherever you are right now.

What more is there to say about New Orleans' total annihilation of the Bucs? It's the standout result of a most unusual season, and the Black and Gold could inflict some serious damage on the Niners today.

49ers vs Saints live stream Kick-off time for today's 49ers vs Saints game is 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT, which is 9.25pm GMT in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN.

When he has played it's been a season to forget for Jimmy Garoppolo, but it looks like he could be out of action for some time, leaving poor Nick Mullens with the thankless task of trying to retrieve an ounce of dignity for the Super Bowl runners-up.

The schedule-makers haven't been kind to him either, throwing the Packers, then the Saints, then the Rams and Bills the 49ers' way. But that's small fare compared to Kyle Shanahan's injury list, surely amongst the cruelest the NFL has ever seen.

Drew Brees won last week's battle of the future Hall of Famers emphatically, and he'll be looking to emulate fellow elder statesman Aaron Rodgers by showing the depleted Niners absolutely no mercy today.

After a topsy-turvy start the Saints are looking like real contenders again. Michael Thomas is back, their offense is in full flow, and Sean Payton's men have five victories from their last five games. It's going to take something special to stop that from becoming six from six. Follow our guide below to watch the 49ers vs Saints online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

Related: watch a college football live stream of all the biggest games

How to watch the 49ers vs Saints from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream NFL football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE 49ers vs Saints live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's 49ers vs Saints game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven't, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch 49ers vs Saints FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's 49ers vs Saints game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the 49ers vs Saints.

49ers vs Saints live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's 49ers vs Saints clash kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, but there's no linear TV coverage of this one. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the 49ers vs Saints game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Payment is easy, too, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

You can tune in to the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Saints vs 49ers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Saints vs 49ers game, which is scheduled to start at 8.25am AEDT on Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Saints vs 49ers too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).