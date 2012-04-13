How to Switch Back to iMessage from SMS

My friend and I have been using the new iMessage feature of the iPhone recently; however, after my friend was unable to send an iMessage successfully, the phone “suggested” that the message be sent through SMS instead. Now, all of our messages are being sent via SMS. We’ve tried deleting the thread of conversations and starting over, but nothing has worked. How can I restore the iMessage feature on our iPhones?



If the iMessage service is unavailable at the moment that you want to communicate with someone, it will automatically ask if you wish to send the message via SMS instead. Most likely, however, the iMessage functionality was somehow turned off completely.

When the iMessage service is turned off, all messages will be sent as SMS instead.

You can turn the iMessage feature back on by heading to Settings > Messages and flipping the switch for iMessage from OFF to ON. Furthermore, you can also disable the Send As SMS feature off entirely so that future iMessages will not be sent as text messages if the iMessage service is unavailable.

