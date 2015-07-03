How to save money by importing tech from overseas

The power grids in use in different countries work on one of two main voltages — 240V or 110V. Unfortunately, they're completely incompatible. If you plug an electronic device intended for use only on a 240V system (such as what's used in Australia) into a 110V socket (the common US voltage), it'll fry the internal electrics.

However, the vast majority of power adapters for gadgets and laptops are now designed to be universal, so they'll work for the various voltages that different countries' power grids output.

You can tell if a power adapter is safe to use by checking the 'Input' details, which should hopefully be listed in the specs section of product description pages, or if you already have the device already, printed on the power adapter's side. If it says '100-240V 50-60Hz' then it's a universal adapter that you can basically use anywhere in the world — all you'll need is a plug adapter to convert the pins to your desired socket.