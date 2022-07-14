This Dyson deal doesn’t suck: V10 Absolute Plus down to just AU$799

Dyson Week has just kicked off, but there’s only one deal we think you should know about, and it comes on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Plus (opens in new tab). This excellent vacuum cleaner is now AU$400 off, which brings it down to a more affordable AU$799.

We’ve only reviewed the standard Dyson Cyclone V10 (and came away thoroughly impressed), but this deal being on the 'Absolute Plus' model means you get practically every single tool and attachment Dyson has for this range – so there’s two cleaner heads and five extra tools to get you into every possible nook and cranny.

Dyson Week has other online-exclusive deals and bonus offers (opens in new tab) going at the moment too, such as HEPA filters thrown in with the Dyson V15 Detect – which is one of the best vacuum cleaners in the business – and bonus gifts included when you purchase a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Bonus gifts, though, mean there are no outright discounts on these products.

Head to Dyson if you want to see everything on offer (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Plus | AU$1,199 AU$799 (opens in new tab) (save AU$400) This deal on the V10 Absolute Plus is the best deal going this Dyson Week. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the unit (it once dropped to AU$699 over two years ago), we think this AU$799 price is still a very good deal, and it comes directly from Dyson with free shipping.

We rate the Dyson Cyclone V10 as one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, particularly if you’re looking for something priced in the mid-range. It comes with strong suction, which Dyson says is 30% more powerful than what you’ll get from the older Dyson V8.

The V10 also gives you up to 60 minutes of runtime on its standard setting, but do note that the battery will drain fast if you kick it up to its highest suction level – the same goes for any of Dyson’s cordless vacuums though.

If you are looking for something more affordable from Dyson, you could turn to one of the V8 models which are also on sale. The V8 Absolute is down to AU$649 (opens in new tab), which is AU$150 off (to get this deal though, you need to enter the code DYSONWK at checkout). There’s also the standard Dyson V8 for AU$599 (opens in new tab), which is a AU$200 discount.

While these deals on the Dyson V8 models makes them cheaper than the V10, we wouldn’t recommend their discounted prices as particularly good value – we’ve recently seen the V8 Absolute drop to AU$549, while the standard V8 was down to AU$449 just last month. So if it’s a V8 model you’ve got your eye on, we’d suggest waiting for a better price.