Superloop slashes its NBN plans and heavily discounts Eero 6 mesh router

Competition is tight among the fastest NBN plans, but Superloop’s latest offer is a standout for anyone wanting to switch to a speed of 100Mbps or above. New sign-ups can now save up to AU$120 on plan fees, plus get a discounted Wi-Fi 6 router.

The deal gets you a AU$20 discount each month for the first six months on Superloop’s NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. On top of this, you can also get an Amazon Eero 6 mesh router for AU$99, which is down from its usual price of AU$157.95 (saving you a further AU$58.95).

You don’t need any codes to get a discount on Superloop’s plans, but you will need to jump through a few small hoops if you’re keen on the discounted Eero 6 router. To get the deal, enter the code WOEX2022 when you checkout and choose WhistleOut as your referrer. For all eligible plans, see the widget below:

Keep in mind that you must have a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection to be eligible for this deal, as Amazon’s mesh router is only compatible with these technology types. Not sure what type you have? Check your address at NBN Co’s website.

Why sign up with Superloop?

The initial AU$20 discount on Superloop’s fastest plans makes a compelling case to switch, but even after your monthly bill increases to the standard price, Superloop’s NBN plans are competitively priced.

Its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans all sit below the average cost for a plan in their respective speed tiers, and while they’re only cheaper by a dollar or two in most cases, it’s still nice to know you’re paying a fair price.

You’ll also be getting top speeds, particularly on the provider’s lightning-quick NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Superloop reports a typical evening speed of 240Mbps on its NBN 250 option, which is leaps and bounds ahead of most of its competitors (and only bested by Telstra and Aussie Broadband).

It’s a similar story with Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan, which quotes a typical evening speed of 500Mbps, making it the third-fastest in this tier, again behind Aussie Broadband (600Mbps) and Telstra (700Mbps).