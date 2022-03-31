Score Telstra’s best NBN plans for just one dollar

We won’t beat around the bush, Telstra has some of the more expensive NBN plans on the market. But if you want to sign up, Telstra has just slashed the price on its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, bringing them down to just one dollar.

That rock-bottom price is only available for your first month on the service, though it could still see you save as much as AU$179 if you were to sign up to Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan, which usually costs AU$180 a month.

As mentioned, Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans are also down to one dollar for the first month, with the NBN 100 plan bumping up to AU$110 after the first month, and the NBN 250 plan increasing to AU$140 after the initial discount.

If you’re keen to get one of Telstra’s fastest NBN plans for just one dollar, you have until May 30 to sign up.

While this NBN deal will initially set you up with the absolute cheapest NBN plans currently available, there’s no hiding the fact that once the welcome discount ends, you’ll be paying higher-than-average prices for your internet.

If that’s a concern for you, trying out one of Telstra’s NBN plans comes relatively risk free, as you can move down to a cheaper plan if you want to avoid the price hike after your first month.

If you decide to leave altogether, you’re no longer required to pay out the remaining cost of your modem if you leave within the first 24 months of signing up. Instead, you can either return the modem or pay a AU$200 non-return fee, and no other exit fees apply.

Telstra’s fastest NBN plans are costly, but you are getting a high-performing service for your money. The telco reports an incredibly high typical evening speed of 700Mbps on its gigabit plan, with its closest competitors (Aussie Broadband and Origin) trailing behind at 600Mbps.

Its NBN 250 plan is also a cut above the rest, quoting a maxed-out typical evening speed of 250Mbps – the only telco to offer that kind of download speed during the busy evening hours.