Score Amazon gift cards worth up to AU$50 with select Echo and Fire devices

Picking up the second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 can net you a free AU$20 gift card along with it.

While we have a little while longer to wait until Prime Day, Amazon Australia has already kicked off sale season. The shopping giant is offering free AU$20 gift cards this week with select purchases as part of Amazon Gift Card Fest, but if you’re keen to get your hands on one, there’s some caveats you need to know.

To get the free gift card, you’ll need to pick up either a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a Fire TV Stick HD, a third-gen Echo Dot or a second-gen Echo Show 5, and bundle a AU$20 gift card into your purchase. Then, you’ll receive a AU$20 discount, essentially getting you the gift voucher for free.

While this does sound unnecessarily complicated, Amazon has changed the product pages for these items so that the gift card is easily bundled in. Note that if you don’t add the gift voucher into your cart before checkout, you won’t be eligible for the deal. Full terms and conditions are available on Amazon.

Bundle an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with a AU$20 gift card to receive a AU$20 discount on your purchase. (Image credit: Future)

Amazon is also chucking in free vouchers for other purchases, such as a AU$25 gift card when you buy eligible Philips Hue light bulbs. Considering that we rate Philips Hue as the best smart lighting on the market, we think that’s a pretty sweet deal, and many are already discounted by 15%.

The biggest freebie you can nab during Amazon’s Gift Card Fest is a AU$50 gift voucher when you purchase a Panasonic SoundSlayer Wearable Gaming Speaker. While we haven’t reviewed this wrap-around speaker, one of our writers has recently spent some time with it, finding build quality excellent and the sound just OK.

If you’re not interested in snagging any of the eligible products, Amazon might still have something for you. The retail giant is offering 10% off selected eGift card brands, including Google Play, Uber, DoorDash, Kobo and RedBalloon. The 10% discount doesn’t apply to all card values though, so double-check your cart price before checking out.

There are a bunch of other gift cards too that can score you store credit. If you buy eGift cards for a single brand valued at AU$100 or more in a single transaction, Amazon will add a AU$10 credit to your account to put towards a future purchase. Curious about which brands can score you the store credit? Check out the list on Amazon.