Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to just AU$996 for Black Friday

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 has proven to be the most stylish handset of the year, with its nostalgic flip phone form factor taking advantage of the latest in foldable OLED display technology.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 usually retails for AU$1,499, the foldable has now had its price dramatically slashed on Amazon AU by over $500!

That's right, the 128GB version has been discounted on Amazon to just AU$996 for Black Friday 2021, which is a saving of $503! On top of this, the 256GB version has received the very same discount, bringing the price of that model down from AU$1,599 to just AU$1,096!

The discounts listed above apply to the Lavender, Green, Cream and Phantom Black colour options, which means you can get hundreds of dollars off no matter what your style is.

If you were ever flirting with the idea of grabbing the incredibly cool Z Flip 3, now is absolutely the time as we don't anticipate that this relatively new handset will get much cheaper than this during the Black Friday sales event.