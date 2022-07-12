Rare deal: Apple Watch 7 gets AU$100 off for Amazon Prime Day

There have hardly been any discounts on the Apple Watch 7 since it launched last year, making this Prime Day offer of AU$100 off a very tempting deal. It wouldn't surprise us in the least if this became one of the most popular buys over the duration of the sale bonanza, so we'd suggest jumping on this now before stocks disappear.

It's the same discount (AU$100 off) on both the 41mm chassis and the larger 45mm option, plus it's available across pretty much every colour too – whether you want the basic GPS version or the GPS + cellular one.

The Apple Watch 7 was released in October 2021 and features a 70% brighter always-on display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area over the previous model, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.

And the good news is the ECG functionality actually works in Australia now.