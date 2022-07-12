Rare deal: Apple Watch 7 gets AU$100 off for Amazon Prime Day

There have hardly been any discounts on the Apple Watch 7 since it launched last year, making this Prime Day offer of AU$100 off a very tempting deal. It wouldn't surprise us in the least if this became one of the most popular buys over the duration of the sale bonanza, so we'd suggest jumping on this now before stocks disappear.
It's the same discount (AU$100 off) on both the 41mm chassis and the larger 45mm option, plus it's available across pretty much every colour too – whether you want the basic GPS version or the GPS + cellular one.
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS) |
AU$599 AU$499 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100)
This is an amazing deal on what is bound to be a popular purchase this Prime Day, and is sure to be snapped up quickly. The good news is you can choose between four colours in the 41mm GPS model – Blue (opens in new tab), Midnight (opens in new tab), Green (opens in new tab) and Starlight (opens in new tab). The Product Red version, unfortunately, isn't discounted in the 41mm GPS option.
Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS) |
AU$649 AU$549 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100)
Prefer a larger screen on your smartwatch? Then opt for the 45mm version to give you that extra bit of display real estate on your wrist and save AU$100. The 45mm Apple Watch 7 in the base GPS model is available for AU$549 in five colours – Blue (opens in new tab), Green (opens in new tab), Midnight (opens in new tab), Product Red (opens in new tab) and Starlight (opens in new tab).
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) |
AU$749 AU$649 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100)
If you can make your budget stretch, the ability to use your Apple Watch without having to also carry your paired iPhone is a huge advantage. You'll still get all your calls and notifications on your wrist, as well as all the fantastic fitness features the Watch 7 is capable of – and all for AU$100 off again. Available in Blue (opens in new tab), Green (opens in new tab), Midnight (opens in new tab) and Product Red (opens in new tab) in the regular aluminium case.
Heck, even the stainless steel chassis in the 41mm size and with GPS+LTE gets AU$100 off – now AU$949 in Gold/Dark Cherry (opens in new tab), Graphite/Blue (opens in new tab), Graphite/Midnight (opens in new tab) and Silver/Starlight (opens in new tab).
Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS + Cellular) |
AU$799 AU$699 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100)
As with the smaller LTE version of the Apple Watch 7, the 45mm option is also AU$100. Note that only the aluminium cases are discounted, not the stainless steel ones. But, of course, colour options are available at the discounted price of AU$699 – in Blue (opens in new tab), Green (opens in new tab), Midnight (opens in new tab) and Product Red (opens in new tab) (Starlight is this version is not available at the time of writing).
The Apple Watch 7 was released in October 2021 and features a 70% brighter always-on display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area over the previous model, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.
And the good news is the ECG functionality actually works in Australia now.
- Looking for more offers like this? Head to our dedicated Prime Day deals page and take a gander.