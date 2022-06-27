Origin Energy is giving away 1 month of free NBN right now

You probably know Origin Energy as a power provider, but it also offers NBN plans, and you can now save up to AU$144 by making the switch before June 30.

In this EOFY offer, Origin Energy is offering one month of free internet across all of its NBN plans. The full spectrum of speed is available through Origin Energy, with its NBN 25 plan starting at AU$64 a month (opens in new tab), right up to its NBN 1000 plan starting at AU$144 (opens in new tab).

We say “starting at” because Origin Energy will permanently cut the cost of your internet bill by AU$10 each month if you bundle your internet and energy bills with Origin. Check your current power bills to assess whether this permanent discount is worth grabbing, as it brings all of Origin Energy’s NBN plans much closer to the average monthly price for each tier.

Origin Energy prices compared NBN 25 NBN 50 NBN 100 NBN 250 NBN 1000 Origin NBN (with bundled energy) AU$64 AU$74 AU$94 AU$124 AU$144 Origin NBN (without energy) AU$74 AU$84 AU$104 AU$134 AU$154 Average NBN plan price AU$66.32 AU$74.97 AU$92.27 AU$121.18 AU$145.77

This internet deal is particularly tempting if you’re after a speedy NBN plan, because Origin Energy’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 options both offer incredibly solid speeds compared to the competition.

Its NBN 250 plan (opens in new tab) reports a typical download speed of 245Mbps in the evenings, which is the second fastest on the market (it’s only bested by Telstra’s 250Mbps speed (opens in new tab)). Sweetening the deal, you’ll save a massive AU$124 by getting this plan free for your first month.

Similarly, Origin Energy’s NBN 1000 plan (opens in new tab) boasts a typical download speed of 600Mbps, beaten only by Telstra with a reported 700Mbps download speed (opens in new tab), and equalled by Aussie Broadband’s 600Mbps (opens in new tab). This plan is the most expensive, though you’ll save AU$144 with your first month free.

When it comes to Origin Energy’s NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, we wouldn’t recommend these as strongly. That’s because Origin doesn’t quote maxed-out typical evening speeds in this tier, whereas other smaller providers such as Spintel (opens in new tab) and Tangerine (opens in new tab) do. If you want recommendations for these tiers, go to our best NBN plans guide.