Lenovo's EOFY sale includes one our favourite Chromebooks for just AU$297

If you’re in need of a new laptop, the end of financial year sales is a great time to pick one up. Lenovo is offering up to 55% off laptops (opens in new tab) for its own EOFY deals, and we’ve even spotted some models with Intel’s latest 12th-gen hardware with up to 38% off on Lenovo’s site.
We’ve also found some Lenovo Chromebooks going for super cheap (including the awesome IdeaPad Duet Chromebook for less than AU$300 (opens in new tab)), but it turns out the best prices on these machines are available on Amazon. Chromebooks make particularly good laptops for students, or anyone looking for something affordable for web-based work.
There aren’t many gaming laptops discounted in Lenovo’s EOFY sale (opens in new tab), but there is a good selection of ThinkPads and 2-in-1 Yoga configurations on sale – below are our top picks to jump on before June 30.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook |
AU$499 AU$297 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$202)
We recommend Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet Chromebook as one of the best student laptops (opens in new tab) you can buy, and at this reduced price of AU$297, it’s even easier to recommend. We think it strikes a great balance between tablet portability and Chromebook utility, just keep in mind it’s small at 10.1-inches. Head to Amazon to land this deal.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 4) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD |
AU$1,919 AU$1,179 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$740)
Intel’s 12th-gen silicon has finally made its way to Lenovo’s new laptops. This ThinkPad E14 is outfitted with an Intel i5-1235U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and despite being a new model, it’s discounted steeply for EOFY. To get AU$740 off, you’ll need to enter the code TA-INTEL-E14 at checkout – shout out to (ahem) tightarse on OzBargain for the code.
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (Gen 4) | Ryzen 5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD |
AU$1,779 AU$999 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$780)
This laptop is similar to the model above, except it’s got a 15-inch display (rather than 14-inch) and it’s sporting an AMD processor (instead of Intel). Under the hood is a Ryzen 5 5000 series CPU, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can save AU$780 on this machine by entering the code EOFY at checkout.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD |
AU$3,499 AU$2,299 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,200)
We rate the Yoga 9i as one of the best Lenovo laptops you can buy. It’s a powerful and stylish 2-in-1 laptop, and we actually gave it 5/5 stars in our review (opens in new tab) – a rare feat indeed. This model has an 11th-gen Intel i7-1165G7 at its heart, so while you’re not getting a bleeding edge CPU, it’s still an excellent machine. To nab AU$1,200 off, use the code EOFY.
Lenovo Yoga 7i | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD |
AU$2,439 AU$1,799 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$640)
This 15-incher is another Lenovo laptop with a 2-in-1 form factor, making it a good shout if you want versatility. It’s also packing an Intel i7-1165G7 chip, as Intel's 12th-gen silicon is yet to make its way to these machines. The upside is you can get it for a pretty sweet discount, and this 11th-gen chip is still plenty powerful. Enter the code EOFY at checkout.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook |
AU$799 AU$497 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$302)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is the follow up to the Chromebook above, and if you’ve got a little extra cash to spare, it could be worth moving up to this model. This version is larger, with a 13.3-inch display that ultimately gives you a larger keyboard too (which is entirely detachable). Lenovo (opens in new tab) has the Chromebook for AU$599, but Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for AU$497.
- Not what you’re looking for? We’ve found more EOFY 2022 laptop deals