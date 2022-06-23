Lenovo's EOFY sale includes one our favourite Chromebooks for just AU$297

If you’re in need of a new laptop, the end of financial year sales is a great time to pick one up. Lenovo is offering up to 55% off laptops (opens in new tab) for its own EOFY deals, and we’ve even spotted some models with Intel’s latest 12th-gen hardware with up to 38% off on Lenovo’s site.

We’ve also found some Lenovo Chromebooks going for super cheap (including the awesome IdeaPad Duet Chromebook for less than AU$300 (opens in new tab)), but it turns out the best prices on these machines are available on Amazon. Chromebooks make particularly good laptops for students, or anyone looking for something affordable for web-based work.

There aren’t many gaming laptops discounted in Lenovo’s EOFY sale (opens in new tab), but there is a good selection of ThinkPads and 2-in-1 Yoga configurations on sale – below are our top picks to jump on before June 30.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 4) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,919 AU$1,179 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$740) Intel’s 12th-gen silicon has finally made its way to Lenovo’s new laptops. This ThinkPad E14 is outfitted with an Intel i5-1235U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and despite being a new model, it’s discounted steeply for EOFY. To get AU$740 off, you’ll need to enter the code TA-INTEL-E14 at checkout – shout out to (ahem) tightarse on OzBargain for the code.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (Gen 4) | Ryzen 5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,779 AU$999 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$780) This laptop is similar to the model above, except it’s got a 15-inch display (rather than 14-inch) and it’s sporting an AMD processor (instead of Intel). Under the hood is a Ryzen 5 5000 series CPU, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can save AU$780 on this machine by entering the code EOFY at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,439 AU$1,799 on Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$640) This 15-incher is another Lenovo laptop with a 2-in-1 form factor, making it a good shout if you want versatility. It’s also packing an Intel i7-1165G7 chip, as Intel's 12th-gen silicon is yet to make its way to these machines. The upside is you can get it for a pretty sweet discount, and this 11th-gen chip is still plenty powerful. Enter the code EOFY at checkout.