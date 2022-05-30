eBay’s Plus Weekend sale is throwing up some stellar gaming deals

With just a few days left of the eBay Plus Weekend sale, we’re pulling together all the best gaming deals you don’t want to miss. Whether it’s the lowest price ever on the PS5 DualSense controller or 22% off Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor, we’ve got all the unmissable highlights here.

You’ll get the best price on most of these gaming deals by being an eBay Plus member (opens in new tab). If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up now to get a free 30-day trial and, if you want to stick around afterwards, a membership is AU$4.99 a month or AU$49 a year.

We’ve also got a dedicated roundup of the best eBay Plus Weekend deals, which we are updating every day until the sale officially ends on Friday, June 3.

(opens in new tab) Alienware x14 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti | AU$2,499 AU$1,949 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$550) With its slim chassis and 14-inch screen, the Alienware x14 is a small gaming laptop that can easily get you gaming on the go. It’s equipped with the latest 12th-gen Intel i7 CPU, but its RTX 3050 Ti means it probably best for gaming at 1080p. Rounding out the package is a 144Hz screen refresh. eBay Plus members get 22% off the listed price using DSLL22, while non-members save 20% by using the code DSLL20.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 5515 | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$1,499 AU$974 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$525) eBay’s Dell discount has knocked this budget gaming laptop down to just AU$974, and you’re getting good specs for the price. Along with Dell’s notable engineering and design quality, this laptop is packing a Ryzen 5 5600H processor and an RTX 3050 – which is again fine for 1080p gaming. The 120Hz display is especially appealing at this low price. Plus members need DSLL22 to get 22% off, or non-members get 20% off using DSLL20.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$2,374 AU$1,851.55 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$522.45) If you want beefier specs than the above laptops can offer, this Alienware m15 R6 is outfitted with an RTX 3060. It is a previous-gen laptop though, coming with an Intel i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You’ve also got a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz screen refresh. This deal is available to eBay Plus members with the code DSLL22, while non-members still save using the code DSLL20.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DW) | AU$2,299 AU$1,793.25 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$505.75) This bleeding-edge QD-OLED monitor is the first of its kind, with the new display only just appearing in top-end TVs from Sony and Samsung. It’s got a 21:9 panel (that’s 1440p resolution) and also boasts a 175Hz refresh rate. Nvidia G-Sync support also promises smooth gaming. Plus members can save AU$505 using the code DSLL22, or non-members save AU$459 using DSLL20.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro | AU$219 AU$149 on Razer eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) The Razer Kiyo Pro is an excellent webcam for streamers, as it can record video in 1080p at a smooth 60fps. It’s also got sensitive light sensors for when you’re streaming from a low-lit or dark room, plus HDR capability. This kind of webcam is overkill for the average user just needing a webcam to work-from-home, but with a AU$70 discount is worth considering. Plus members just need to enter the code PLSAVE20 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Mario Strikers: Battle League (Switch) | AU$79.95 AU$59.95 on The Gamesmen eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$20) Mario Strikers: Battle League is now up for pre-order, with the new Switch title set to be released on June 10. This third entry in the series looks to follow a similar format as the past two games, with classic Mario characters pitted against each other in five-a-side soccer. eBay Plus members can now shave AU$20 off the pre-order price by using the code PLSAVE20.