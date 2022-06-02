Breville’s Barista Express coffee machine for AU$539 is the best EOFY deal we’ve seen yet

Now that June has arrived, we’re starting to see some seriously good EOFY sales. The best so far? This deal on the excellent Breville The Barista Express, which we rate as the best coffee machine in Australia.



This machine has an official retail price of AU$749, and a few stores have slashed the price down to AU$599 for EOFY. But if you head to The Good Guys, you can get it for just AU$539.10 (opens in new tab), which is a massive AU$209.90 off and lowest price we’ve seen it for this year.

To get this deal, you’ll need to enter the code CHILLY10 at checkout. The cherry on top of this great discount is that you can also get an AU$80 store credit by opting to click and collect, allowing you to pick up the Barista Express from your nearest Good Guys store and get a nice bonus in the process.

What more’s, if you choose click and collect and pay for the machine using PayPal’s Pay in 4, you’ll earn a total of AU$120 store credit.

(opens in new tab) Top deal Breville The Barista Express | AU$749 AU$539.10 at The Good Guys (opens in new tab) (save AU$209.10 + AU$80 store credit) This is our favourite coffee machine at TechRadar because it’s great for beginners, giving you cafe-quality coffee at home. You’ll have to learn a little about coffee making to get the best results, but it’s worth the extra effort. Use the code CHILLY10 at checkout for the full discount and opt to click and collect to score an AU$80 store credit on top.

If stock isn’t available at your local store, you can also get this coffee machine from The Good Guys on eBay. The same model is available for AU$539 from eBay (opens in new tab) using the coupon code HOMEFY, but keep in mind an AU$80 store credit will not be included.

If you’re not sold on the price alone, take it from us that this is a fantastic unit – it’s our office coffee machine that’s been fuelling the team for years. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so jump on it while it’s still available.