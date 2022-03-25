Apple Watch SE gets a rare discount on Amazon AU

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on an Apple Watch, Amazon’s got you covered with a great deal on the Apple Watch SE. This already affordable smartwatch is now AU$52 off its retail price, so you can get it on your wrist for as little as AU$377.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | AU$499 AU$447 on Amazon (save AU$52) If you want to be able to make calls and send messages wherever you are, as well as stream music and podcasts, you can free yourself up by opting for the Apple Watch SE with GPS and cellular connectivity. Just be aware that you’ll need to connect your Watch to your phone provider, with plans available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. It’s available for AU$447 for the 40mm case, or AU$497 for the 44mm version.

We think the SE version is the best Apple Watch you can get for the money as it comes packing some of the same useful features of the Apple Watch 7 without the lofty starting price of AU$599.

In fact, it can be difficult to tell the two smartwatches apart at first glance. Both devices have the same premium look, though the Series 7 Apple wearable has an always-on display that’s about 20% larger than the Watch SE.

With that said, we still think the Apple Watch SE is a good fit for most people. It puts a heart rate monitor right on your wrist, plus also tracks your sleep and fitness activity, including running, walking, cycling, yoga and more. You can even take it for a dip, as the Watch SE is water resistant down to 50 metres.

The Apple Watch SE is missing some key features of the Watch 7, such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, but if these aren’t dealbreakers for you, and you’d rather save some cash, the Watch SE is hard to beat.