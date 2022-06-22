Amazon's cheapest Kindles are cheaper still – AU$40 discounts ahead of Prime Day

Amazon has only just announced its Prime Day 2022 dates – which kicks of on July 12 – meaning we might see record low prices on the company's own devices, including its ereaders.

The Kindles are some of the best ereaders on the market and, with the new 2021 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, the mid-range offering has had a major overhaul. It's a far better ereader than the older versions, and bigger too. The improvements, however, have also meant its asking price has been bumped up from AU$199 (the RRP of the 10th-generation Paperwhite, no longer available) to AU$239.

So, if you're after a seriously good Kindle, and it's discounted, you really should jump at it – Amazon's slashed AU$40 off the RRP of both the latest Kindle Paperwhite and the base Kindle, the latter being a great option for anyone on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$199 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) It's the most popular ereader in the world and, after three years, it's had a redesign. This newly minted 6.8-inch Paperwhite (up from 6 inches) is fantastic value with 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery. This isn't the lowest price – that was AU$169 last year – but if you can't wait till Prime Day, this isn't a bad bargain at all if you're an avid reader.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle | AU$139 AU$99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) A no-frills ereader for just AU$99 is a book lover's dream bargain (although it's worth mentioning that the base Kindle model has dropped a little lower to AU$89 in the past). Still, at this price, you're getting a 6-inch display that's plenty sharp and boasting an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere.

That's not all, though. Alongside Amazon giving you a way to save money on the hardware, you can also save on the ebooks you want to read by signing up for a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

New customers signing up for this ebook subscription service usually get a 30-day free trial, after which is costs AU$13.99 per month. Now, however, Amazon is extending that 30-day free trial a full three months (opens in new tab), but you will need to be a first-time customer of course.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab) | 3 months free, then AU$13.99 p/m If you’re an avid reader, a Kindle Unlimited membership provides a lot of bang for buck. You can read to your heart’s content with over a million titles to choose from, and you can access the service on Amazon’s Kindle ereaders, or any iOS or Android device via the dedicated Kindle app. Kindle Unlimited also gives you access to Audible narrations of select titles, so you can continue enjoying the book even if you need to give your eyes a rest. It’s AU$13.99 a month for Kindle Unlimited, with a three-month free trial before you'll need to pay for the service.