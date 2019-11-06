Black Friday MacBook deals 2019: where to find the best sales and prices

Apple's price tags have historically soared above those of their competition, so Black Friday MacBook deals may be your best shot at owning a luxury computer before the end of the year. Sure, there are always sales running through various retailers, but Black Friday offers retailers one of their last sales pushes before the holiday season. Essentially, this is the last chance retailers will get to push the older 2018 MacBook Pro and Air models before 2020 comes around.

Apple's range of MacBooks have been praised for their simple approach to highly powerful computing. That said, this year's releases don't do much to differentiate themselves from the year before. That means you shouldn't feel like you're missing out by grabbing a 2018 model over the latest version - quite often they're going to be pretty similar.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, it's almost always a better idea to go for one of Apple's 13-inch models. Though less powerful than their larger-display siblings, the 13-inch laptops are more than capable of handling a few high-performance apps and keep their portability at the same time. If you're looking for something to handle a wider range of apps for media editing, however, you might want to take a look at the turbo-powered 15-inch models with their higher-performing processors and extra storage options.

So this Black Friday looks set to be an exciting one for fans of Apple's range of sleek yet super-powered laptops. Black Friday MacBook deals are historically some of the most sought after discounts, so expect plenty of competition as stock levels fall over the weekend. To help keep you ahead of the game, we're keeping this page updated with all the latest deals as soon as they come in so stay tuned.

Black Friday MacBook deals to expect in 2019

This Black Friday, we're looking to the 2018 line of MacBook Pro laptops for the biggest discounts. This range has been out in the wild for a year now, and with the 2019 model stepping on their toes, they're in a prime position for some excellent Black Friday deals.

That said, sales over the last year have indicated that there might not be that much between the base 2018 and 2019 models in their discounted prices. Since release this year, the 15-inch 2019 MacBook Pro (256GB i7) has already seen prices as low as $1,999 / £2,125. That's interesting, considering the 2018 model has seen discounts to $1,849 / £2,049 over the past 12 months.

These price similarities certainly make sense; the 2018 and 2019 MacBook Pro models are incredibly similar, and we've even seen the newer model go for less than the 2018 version. You'll need to keep an eye on these two if you're thinking of buying a luxury laptop this year, and be sure to check the specs on those too-good-to-be-true deals.

If it's the MacBook Air you're after, you will be interested to know that the silver base 2019 model is available for pretty much the same price as the 2018 installment (sometimes even cheaper if you're in the US). That either means that you'll be able to get the latest model on Black Friday for a similar deal as you would for the older model, or prices on the 2018 MacBook Air will fall dramatically over the shopping weekend to make way for the latest version.

How to get the best Black Friday MacBook deals

Apple themselves will rarely offer substantial discounts on their hardware, with MacBooks being an area they seem to be most stubborn on. Instead, you can expect to find the usual Apple gift cards or software bundles being included in the usual MacBook price over the Black Friday weekend. If you're looking for solid money off, you'd be better off checking in with the retailers.

If you're in the US, it will be worth remembering that B&H went all out last year on their Black Friday MacBook deals so keep an eye on them. If you're in the UK, be sure to check out Laptops Direct for MacBook deals similar to last year's savings. Make sure you're also keeping tabs on all the usual suspects as well; Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

When you're shopping for your MacBook Black Friday deals, it's important to know what you want to buy and what you are buying. MacBook Pro and Air models often range in their specs on different websites, so it's worth double-checking the amount of storage as well as the processor included in your deal, otherwise you might not be getting as much of a bargain as you think.

Best Black Friday MacBook Air (2019) deals

The MacBook Air is the portable powerhouse of Apple's laptop lineup. With a lower entry price than previous models, and certainly sitting cheaper than the Pro options, the Air is Apple's most affordable laptop. The super thin design allows for the Retina True Tone display to shine, while keeping the laptop's weight to an incredible 2.75 pounds (1.25kg). Inside, you'll find an 8th generation i5 processor, 128GB / 256GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM.

Best Black Friday Macbook Pro (2019) deals

2019's MacBook Pro comes in two sizes; 13-inches and 15-inches. There's more than screen size to think about here, however. The smaller model runs with a quad-core 8th generation i5-i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the 15-inch model typically comes with either a 6-core 9th generation i7 processor and 256GB SSD storage or an 8-core 9th generation i9 processor with 512GB SSD storage.

Whatever specs you choose, you're still getting a gorgeous Retina display with True Tone, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Touch Bar as standard. That said, the 13-inch model is only a very minor improvement over the previous year's installment, so if you see a 2018 MacBook Pro going for significantly less, it's a good idea to snap it up.

Best Black Friday MacBook Pro (2018) deals

Last year's 2018 MacBook Pro carries many of the same specs as this year's model. Available in Silver or Space Gray, the 13-inch / 15-inch luxury laptop is favored by those looking to multitask in an intuitively designed digital space directly integrated with all your favorite Apple products. The 2018 model comes with a configurable SSD that can go from 256GB all the way to 2TB should you wish to pay for it.

With very similar specs to this year's MacBook Pro, there's no hard and fast rule for choosing the older model to save some cash. Indeed, we've been seeing the 2019 MacBook Pro reach prices slightly lower than that of the 2018 version so you'll really have to pay attention to the specs you're getting when you spot a deal.

