Pre-Amazon Prime Day camera deal makes Olympus E-PL9 a total steal

Looking for an Amazon Prime Day bargain deal on a camera? The big event is still a few days away but we've already spotted something tasty.

Olympus might be better known for its OM-D series of mirrorless cameras, but for those just looking to crack their way into mirrorless shooting, it's the PEN range that's provides the more accessible route in.

The company's PEN E-PL9 is the freshest addition to the line, having only been introduced last year, and Amazon has slashed its price down too just £419.99 with an M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ pancake-style kit lens thrown in.

That's a pretty hefty 28% saving on the £579.99 RRP, and you can grab it in either its default black finish or in the white or tan options for the same price with the lens included.

While targeted towards vloggers and anyone else needing a selfie-friendly design, the E-PL9 is a great first camera for anyone looking for the flexibility of interchangeable lenses without the bulk of a DSLR.

In our review of the model, we stated that "the PEN E-PL9 is perfect for first-time buyers who’ve outgrown a smartphone and just want a camera that reliably captures sharp, well-exposed images, fits in a bag and doesn’t look like a piece of military hardware. "

(Image credit: Olympus) Olympus E-PL9 body only - just £358.97 As above but without the lens, this would make more sense if you're progressing from an older Micro Four Thirds body and you already have some glass to use with it.

Price was one of our concerns at the time of the review, although with this new drop that's obviously no longer a concern. It also qualifies it as one of the cheapest mirrorless cameras around, but if you already own a Micro Four Thirds lens or two you can grab a black body-only option for just £358.97.

In the US? You can grab a kit with the same 14-42mm lens, together with a bag, memory card and a special strap for $699.99 right now from Amazon.

Not for you? Stay tuned as we'll be bringing you more great Amazon Prime Day deals ahead of next week's big extravaganza.