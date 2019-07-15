Newegg steps up to Amazon with computer deals FantasTech event

Amazon might be the bigger online retailers, but when it comes to tech, Newegg has plenty of clout. And, with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, Newegg doesn't want to be left out of the fun. Newegg has a sales event of its own, called Fantastech, with discounts on PC hardware, peripherals, complete computers, and even some miscellaneous tech.

The Fantastech sales event has an official kick-off of 12PM Pacific today, but pre-sale discounts have been available in the lead-up to the event.

Newegg has cut prices on Nvidia RTX graphics cards. One deal sees an EVGA RTX 2060 SC for $309 cut down with $30 off using the promo code "FANTECH129" during checkout.

The best deals so far

A couple laptops get a nice $200 discount applied as well. One is the MSI GL63 gaming laptop for $699, which includes a powerful 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip. The other laptop is the affordable Asus VivoBook S15 for $499 after the discount, and it comes with an Intel Whiskey Lake CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a Full HD display with narrow bezels.

You can also get a small gaming desktop with a sale on the MSI Trident 3 for $649. It comes with an 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB to power through 1080p gaming.

Another highlight of the pre-sale is the LG E8 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $899. This TV benefits from the incredible contrast ratios offered by OLED panels, which normally come at a high premium, and it supports HDR. The discount on this one is $2,400 off.

These deals are just a start. We expect to see even more high-value deals hit as the Fantastech sale continues.

Via PC World