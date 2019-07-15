Massive: Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus price drops on Prime Day by up to 42%

If you're hunting around for a great deal on a powerful phone, Amazon Prime Day has you covered with these great discounts on the still-powerful Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are no longer the latest smartphones from Samsung, but both are still speedy handsets that still outpace most phones on the market. That's especially true of the midrange phones that normally inhabit the prices the S9 and S9 Plus have dropped to with these discounts.

Both S9 and S9 Plus run Android Pie - and then Android Q once that drops later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

(Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB Unlocked $599 $347 on Amazon

While it's not the fastest phone on the block anymore, the venerable Samsung Galaxy S9 is still a speedy handset from 2018 that is a steal at a whopping 42% off during Amazon Prime Day, easily outpacing other phones at this price point.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9, 128GB Unlocked $649 $402 on Amazon

It might not be the newest S-line phone, but the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a steal at 38% off, easily outpacing midrange phones at that price point. This deal is for the 128GB model (though storage can be expanded with a MicroSD card) and comes in Lilac Purple and Coral Blue.

(Image credit: BT) Samsung Galaxy S9, 256GB Unlocked $615 $399 on Amazon

Take a whopping 35% off the list price for the Samsung Galaxy S9 packed with the max storage option, 256GB. It might not be the newest Samsung flagship, but it's still a high-quality phone - and a bargain at this price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB Unlocked $699 $447 on Amazon

Get the older but still solid Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for 36% off retail price on Amazon Prime Day. This deal is for the 64GB model, but you can easily increase storage with a MicroSD card up to 400GB. Choose from Coral Blue, Midnight Black, and Lilac Purple.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB Unlocked $749 $500 on Amazon

Snag the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for 33% off during Amazon Prime Day. While not the newest S-line phone, it's still a solid flagship that outpaces other midrange phones at this price point. This applies to the 128GB storage model in the Lilac Purple and Coral Blue colors.View Deal

(Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, 256GB Unlocked $819 $573 on Amazon

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for a respectable 30% off during Amazon Prime Day. This big-screen phone is still a handset to be reckoned with, especially with 256GB of space, easily outpacing other midrange phones at this price point.

Samsung Galaxy S9 UK deals

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB £739 £499 on Amazon

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (128GB): £535 £444 at Amazon

The Galaxy S9 is barely a year old, so this low price tag is great if you're looking for recent tech. The handset initially launched at £869 so you're getting almost 50% off a big phone with impressive specs and cameras.

