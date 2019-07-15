Fitbit Versa and other fitness trackers see huge Amazon Prime Day discounts

The Fitbit Versa is near the top of our list of best Fitbits, as it's a great smartwatch packed into the nimble frame of a fitness tracker, with many of its useful functions too. And now you can pick it up very cheaply indeed thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Thanks to the mass discounting of many tech products, including wearables, Amazon has made the Fitbit Versa even more accessibly to anyone that wants a fitness tracker or a smart watch.

On top of that, Amazon Prime Day deals have cut down the price of loads of other fitness trackers, so if you're on the market for a new way to record your steps, heart rate, or anything else to help your workout, now is the time to act.

Read more: the best cheap Fitbit sale prices and deals

Fitbit Versa deals for Prime Day

(Image credit: Amazon) Fitbit Versa – Black: £162.89 £139 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa has tracking modes for running, cycling, swimming, weighlifting and interval training, with different performance metrics for each. There's also sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and Fitbit Pay for contactless payments. It's a superb all-rounder, and there's 15% off for Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Garmin Forerunner 235 £172.95 £129.99 at Amazon

Designed to help runners perform at their best, the Forerunner 235 stands out thanks to its sharp looks, bright, crisp screen, and resting heart rate insights to help you plan your training. Amazon has knocked £42.96 off the regular price for Prime Day.

View Deal

Great fitness tracker deals in the US

Sorry, Americans – there's not such a great discount on the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker for you. That doesn't mean you're out of luck though, as Amazon has discounted a wide range of different smartwatches and fitness trackers from Garmin, one of the most premium wearable companies out there right now.

(Image credit: Garmin) Up to 50% off Garmin wearables and GPS trackers

Garmin makes a whole host of wearables, from fitness trackers like the Forerunner series to more premium smartwatches like the Fenix range. Save a lot of money on their devices with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

View Deal