Epic Prime Day gaming laptop deal: save $600 on the MSI GS75 Stealth

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it we keep seeing a bunch of gaming laptop deals pouring in. Right now you can save big on one of the best gaming laptops out there – the MSI GS75 Stealth, packed with an Intel Core i7-8750H and a GTX 2080.

For a limited time, you can pick up the MSI GS75 Stealth, packed with a ton of powerful hardware for $2,399. This is cutting $600 off of this configuration, one loaded with an Intel Core i7-8750H, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

What sets this laptop apart from a lot of other 17-inch gaming laptops is how thin and light it is. Rather than being an immovable brick of a laptop, this laptop comes in at just .75 inches thick and only weighs 4.96 pounds, making it a large-display device that you can actually carry around with you.

Luckily, it cuts down on the footprint without cutting down on the power. This gaming laptop is absolutely capable of powering pretty much any PC game that you throw at it without breaking a sweat.

Even if the MSI GS75 Stealth is a little too rich for your blood, you can pick up another Prime Day gaming laptop deal – there are a ton of them.

The MSI GS75 Stealth is far and away one of the best gaming laptops – if you have the cash. This baby is packed with an Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 2080 and 32GB of RAM. Run every game at max settings with this 20% off Amazon Prime Day deal.

Other Prime Day gaming laptop deals

With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and an Intel Core i7-8750H, the Asus ROG Strix Scar Edition is the esports player's best friend. You'll be able to get silky smooth gameplay and save some cash while doing it, especially with this 24% Amazon Prime Day deal.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a ton of power into an affordable laptop. It's packed with an Intel Core i7 8750H, 16GB of VRAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a 256GB SSD, and on Amazon Prime Day you can get it for just $899

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a thin and light gaming beauty. This is the kind of laptop you'll want to show off, and packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics, it's powerful too. Plus, for Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $550.

Asus' TUF lineup of gaming laptops and components is all about delivering maximum value with passable performance. The Asus TUF FX504, with an Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1050 Ti graphics is a perfect example. Save $250 on Amazon Prime Day.

