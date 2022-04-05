Prime Day TV deals 2022: when is it and what to expect

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale will be here for you know, if you're looking to snag a Prime Day TV deal, then you've come to the right place. We've put together this guide to tell you everything you need to know about the 2022 Prime Day TV deals event, plus what bargains you can expect.

While the Amazon Prime Day date hasn't officially been announced, based on past years, we can predict the 48-hour sale will take place in mid-July. That means you have plenty of time to prepare for the 2022 Prime Day TV deals event, so you can snag a 4K, QLED, and OLED display at a record-low price.



Our Prime Day TV deals guide is covering what discounts to expect at this year's sale, who can shop Amazon's 48-hour bonanza, and we're looking back at last year's bargains. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating our guide with all the latest Prime Day news.

Today's best TV deals

If you're looking for a bargain right now, you can see today's best TV deals below, including a range of displays from brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and more.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals begin?

While Amazon hasn't announced the official dates of the 2022 Prime Day sale, we can predict when the event will take place based on past years.



While Prime Day was held in June of last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and stock shortages, the 48-hour sale has typically taken place in mid-July, so we can anticipate that Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates will be from Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.

Do you need to be a Prime member for Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

For the vast majority of Amazon Prime Day TV deals a Prime membership is required for the full discount. We did see a few non-Prime offers available last year, but if you're in it for the hottest sales you'll want to pick up a subscription to the service itself. That's not as costly as it initially sounds, as Amazon usually offers free trials of this service in the weeks leading up to the main event - just be sure to time your trial right.

It's also worth noting that other retailers have been attempting to hijack Amazon's glory for a few years now, running their own sales over the same period. That means you might not even need to be on Amazon to get one of the best Prime Day TV deals. Last year we saw Best Buy and Walmart running their own discounts in the US, and while UK retailers were slower to offer up their own sales, many shops like Currys do price match with Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

Take part in Prime Day for free with a 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2022

Looking back at last year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals is the best way to gauge just how much you might be able to save at this year's sale event.

Last year we didn't see too many standout offers in the mid-ranges from Amazon itself, with the vast majority of discounts on LG and Samsung displays coming from other retailers. However, those in the market for a cheaper Fire-enabled TV were perfectly at home at Amazon. You could find prices starting at just $99/£99 on Toshiba and Insignia models, and we expect to see this trend continuing at the 2022 sale.

We also expect Amazon to continue offering excellent prices on OLED displays, potentially with costs dropping even further as older models mature and newer models enter the market with slightly lower MSRPs.

Hopefully we'll be seeing 2021 models occupying the shelves in 2022's Prime Day TV deals, as these displays weren't featured too heavily at last year's sale. However, considering 2020's TVs didn't see too much attention at last year's sale, those looking to save by opting for a slightly older device might be better off shopping over Black Friday.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: what happened last year? Amazon had some stiff competition this year, with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy in the US (and Currys in the UK) offering some excellent discounts on 4K, OLED, and QLED models alongside the retail giant. In fact, we generally saw better prices and a wider variety at these other retailers, especially in the $400 - $600 (£400 - £600) price range. Amazon was offering some compelling discounts in the budget category, with a range of Fire-enabled TVs sitting at excellent low prices in both the US and UK and still offering great value for money at the same time. However, those looking for LG and Samsung models were far better served at other retailers. Those looking for high-end OLED and QLED displays had far more to browse at Amazon, with LG and Vizio screens both taking some serious price cuts. However, these discounts were quickly matched by other retailers.

Last year's best Prime Day TV deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Insignia 39-inch HD 720p Fire TV: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For just $179.99, Prime members could pick up this Insignia 39-inch 4K TV. The smart TV comes with the Fire OS which gives you access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows.



(opens in new tab) Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - An incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities, Walmart had this Hisense set on sale for just $178. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.



(opens in new tab) TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Android Smart TV: $349 $264 at Amazon

Save $85 - You could grab this TCL 43-inch set on sale for $264 - only $6 more than the record-low price. The TCL 4-Series is a great performing TV when you don't want to shell out for the higher-end models. It comes with an Android TV built-in which will grant you access to all the main streaming apps and comes with Chromecast Built-in.



(opens in new tab) Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Amazon Prime members could snag a massive $130 discount on this Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV was a must-buy over Prime Day.



(opens in new tab) Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy was largely price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G was down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price.

(opens in new tab) Sony 50-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - One of our favorite Best Buy deals, you could get this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.



(opens in new tab) Hisense 55-inch H9 4K HDR TV: $999 $699 at Amazon

Save $300 - Hisense has come a long way in the last few years and now it competes with the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony for a spot on lists of the best TVs. The H9 is the brand's flagship screen, chock-full of features and 132 local dimming zones.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This OLED TV was available with a neat discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 55-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.



(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch CX OLED TV: $1,499 $1,299 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Last year was LG's first year making 48-inch OLED TVs with the CX OLED leading the charge. Packing a Alpha A9 Gen. 3 Processor, the CX is great at upscaling and motion smoothing, plus it's got OLED's ultra-deep black levels and LG's built-in WebOS smart platform. It's the complete package.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch A8H OLED TV: $1,899 $1,198 at Amazon

Save $700 - This was the Prime Day TV deal that everyone was talking about - a 55-inch Sony A8H OLED that usually sells for $1,899 marked down to just $1,198. We very briefly saw this model drop down to $1,198, but it quickly jumped back up to $1,298.



(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $1,199.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $500 - Packed with premium features, you could get this TCL 65-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $698, thanks to a massive $500 discount at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale. You're getting a stunning picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.



Last year's best Prime Day TV deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K TV: £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 – This cheap Samsung TV packs in 4K HDR, HDR10+, and built-in Alexa. It had already seen a bit of a discount on Amazon, but that was then dropped further for a £100 price cut that's hard to pass up on a screen this size.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED CX 48-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,275 £1,089 at Amazon

Save £186 - Prime members could snag this stunning LG OLED TV on sale for £1,089. That's a £186 discount and the lowest price we'd seen for this premium 48-inch TV that comes with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 and ThinQAI technology.



(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia KD55XH81 TV: £999 £669 at Amazon

Save £330 – This 55-inch tv from Sony was at a great price in Amazon's Prime Day TV deals. Not only will you get 4K image with HDR but it comes with Chromecast and AirPlay built into the TV, so whether you prefer Android or iOS you should be able to connect and stream content from your smartphone to the big screen.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £899 £699 at Amazon

Save £200 – You could save a huge amount of cash in this Prime Day deal on the Panasonic HX800, one of our favorite mid-range 4K TVs. You'll get multi-HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio, and even Freeview Play.