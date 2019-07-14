Amazon Fire TV Recast is a steal for 43% off on Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is an excellent Amazon-branded DVR that will let you not only record your favorite shows and movies from over-the-air broadcasts, but also features Alexa integration, making it easier than ever before. And, you can save big on the Fire TV Recast on Amazon Prime Day.

(Note - this is only available in the US... sorry UK readers, you're a little out of luck on this one. However, check out all the best Prime Day Fire TV stick deals around at the moment to help soothe your need).

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save a whopping $100, or 43%, on the Fire TV Recast, bringing the price down to $129. That's one hell of a bargain for the 2-tuner model, but if you want to upgrade to 4 tuners and 1TB of storage, that model is just $179 on Amazon Prime Day.

With the Fire TV recast, you can record any over-the air content that appears on your TV. Sounds like a bog-standard DVR so far. But, what makes the Fire TV Recast different happens after the recording takes place.

Using devices like the Echo Show, you can watch your recorded TV shows on all the Amazon devices in your home. And, if you're looking to take your DVR content on the road, you can download the Fire TV app on Android or iOS to watch it on the go.

You can even use Alexa to easily find the content you want to watch. Just ask Alexa to play the content you're interested in and it will play.

Still, you have to keep in mind that to watch the recorded content, you're going to need to pick up at least a Fire TV stick or another compatible streaming device. Luckily, there are plenty of them on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Fire TV Recast | 2 tuners, 500GB | $229 $129 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is a lot like other DVR devices you may have used in the past, but the Alexa integration and ability to stream recorded content to all your devices sets it apart. And, on Amazon Prime Day, you can save a whopping $100.

