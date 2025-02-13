How to buy a VPN – a jargon-free guide

A VPN, or virtual private network, encrypts your data and hides your online activities, giving you and your personal details anonymity from surveillance from your internet service provider (ISP), hackers, and government agencies. Sounds pretty handy, right?

Buying one of today's best VPNs is pretty straightforward in most cases, but there’s a lot to consider before hitting that purchase button. From the plan details to the payment method, you should check everything twice before parting with your money.

In this article, I’ll run through the entire process of buying a VPN, step by step, as well as how to differentiate between pricing tiers and test different VPNs at the same time without spending a fortune.

VPN pricing tiers and plans

Although VPN companies try and offer different solutions to appease everyone, the array of options can be confusing, especially for first-time buyers.

It's worth noting that VPN plans are usually classified in two ways. First, they may differ according to the features they offer. In this case, cheaper, entry-level plans typically just offer the VPN and maybe a few extras, whereas higher-end subscriptions are more feature-packed – they come with the VPN, password managers, ad-blockers, etc.

The key is not to get overwhelmed by all the options on display. Remember, the best VPN plan for you is the one with all the features you really need – meaning if all you want is a good VPN, you don't really need to look past the basic plans. So, for instance, if you’re not going to use a data removal service, don’t pay for it.

Another thing to keep in mind is that a lot of VPNs offer add-ons at checkout. These may include static IPs, cloud storage, etc. Again, make sure you only pay for what you really need.

The second way VPN plans differ from each other is their length. They start from one month and can go up to three years. Again, the rule of thumb here is to go with what makes sense for your personal use case and budget.

However, do note that shorter plans are more expensive (one-month plans tend to be wickedly pricey), and the long-term, multi-year plans offer the biggest and best savings – but they require one-time payment upfront.

Payment methods

All the top VPNs on the market right now accept a wide variety of payment methods, allowing you to choose your preferred mode of payment. However, it's worth noting that some payment methods are more secure than others, so it's really up to you whether you want to prioritize convenience or security.

Also, by security, I don't necessarily mean that payments won't go through or that your cash will be stolen – it's more about the hefty trail methods like PayPal, credit and debit cards, and other online retailers leave behind. But then again, these options make payments quick and easy, not to mention that they're also widely available.

On the other hand, if you wish to pay for your VPN plan totally anonymously, that's possible, too – although it's tougher than the simpler options mentioned above. You can use cash, prepaid cards, gift cards, and crypto to cover your tracks.

How to buy a VPN

The entire process of buying a VPN is pretty straightforward, involving just a few simple steps:

Pick a provider: there are a handful of great VPNs you can choose from, so the key is to narrow down on one that fulfils your requirements the best. For instance, if you value simplicity over anything else, ExpressVPN would be a great choice. On the other hand, if you're on a tight budget, choose Surfshark. Head to the official site: once you've decided which VPN you want, go to its official website to begin the purchase process. Decide which plan, length, and payment method to use: this is easily the most important step. As mentioned earlier, pick a plan that includes all the features you're looking for; the plan length will depend on how long you're willing to commit and if you're okay with a one-time upfront payment; and the payment method should be a good combo of convenience and security. Add any extras to the basket: VPNs offer add-ons like dedicated IPs, ad blockers, etc., for a small additional fee. If you want any of those, make sure to select them and include them in your cart before checking out. Confirm the purchase: double-check everything, and once you're satisfied with your choices, click the Buy button to complete the purchase. If you haven't already created an account, the VPN will ask you to do so at this stage. Download the VPN app: the next step is to download the VPN app for your device (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, etc.) and log in using your credentials, which will be sent to you by the VPN over email after your purchase. Connect to a server: congratulations on your VPN purchase; all that's left for you to secure your online experience is launching the VPN app, selecting the server of your choice, and hitting Connect.

The money-back guarantee

Even though VPNs are some of the most reasonably priced security solutions out there, they do require an upfront investment. However, you don't have to worry about your money going down the drain, seeing as pretty much every reputable VPN comes with a money-back guarantee, which is usually around 30 days – some even offer up to 45 days.

With a VPN money-back guarantee of this length, you'll have ample time (and peace of mind) to test the service on your own gadgets, knowing you can request a refund if it isn’t for you.

Furthermore, it can also be a good idea to try out a few different VPNs and compare their features, performance, and ease of use by installing them on different devices. Another aspect you should check is how well the VPN can unblock geo-restricted content – like Netflix libraries. This can really help you decide which VPN you ultimately want to stick to.

However, it's worth remembering that you’ll need to pay for the service upfront, and some VPNs also place conditions on the refund, which are often tucked away in fine print, so make sure you're well-versed with what they say. Once that's sorted, requesting a refund tends to be pretty straightforward and quick.

Why you need a VPN

