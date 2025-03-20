Is using a VPN while gaming cheating? 5 myths you shouldn't believe about gaming with a VPN

A gaming VPN is a vital piece of kit for any gamer who's serious about their digital privacy. Pick a provider featured in our best VPN shortlist, and you'll be protected against snoopers and DDoS attacks, and be able to spoof your location in just a few clicks. Sounds cool, right?

As is often the case online, however, plenty of myths have sprung up about gaming VPNs over the years – and I've talked to more than a few peers who are hesitant to try them out as a result.

So, stick around, and I'll walk you through the most common myths, debunking each one, and offering up some top-notch VPN recommendations in the process.

1. VPNs are just too complicated

Google "VPN for gaming" and you'll be inundated with techy instructions for getting one set up. Whether you're a tech veteran or a total newbie, it's often overwhelming enough to make you think twice.

The truth is that setting up a gaming VPN can be straightforward – especially if you go with a VPN router.

If you game on a PC, laptop, or phone, running a VPN is as simple as clicking through the install wizard. Modern VPNs are designed with user-friendliness in mind, after all, so the complex configuration happens in the background.

Most VPNs have a one-click connect button that pairs you up with the nearest VPN server. Then, once you're connected, your game data will be routed through that same server, encrypting it. Easy!

Things are a little more difficult for console gamers, as it's currently not possible to install a VPN directly on a PlayStation or Xbox.

Instead, you’ll need to connect your console to a VPN-enabled router. A VPN router extends VPN protection to any device that connects to the network – consoles included – but the initial setup can be tricky for less tech-savvy folks.

2. You’ll be banned for using one

There are a lot of arguments about this one – so let's make it clear. Not all gaming platforms will ban you for using a VPN, but some will. It all depends on the terms of service.

You shouldn’t assume you’ll be banned by default, but you will need to check out what each platform says about VPN usage before you connect.

Generally, using a VPN to protect your connection against DDoS attacks or hide your IP address in P2P networked games is considered acceptable behavior. It’s only when you try to gain an unfair advantage, such as deliberately joining geo-restricted lobbies or trying to evade bans, that the problems start.

This is why some gaming services will try to stop VPNs from connecting outright in the first place (and to stop gamers from switching regions to take advantage of location-based pricing).

3. VPNs are only for cheaters

The follow-on from the previous myth is that if you'll be banned for using a VPN, then anyone who uses a VPN must be looking to ruin the game, right?

It's just not the case. There are plenty of legitimate uses for a gaming VPN.

For a start, VPNs encrypt your internet traffic, safeguarding your personal data from prying eyes when using access points you don’t trust. You can even prevent your gaming traffic from throttling by your ISP – which sometimes achieves more stable connections (and translates to better in-game performance).

VPNs aren't simply privacy-boosting tools, either. You can access games or updates released in specific regions by connecting to servers in those areas, which might not be widely available otherwise.

4. VPNs are guaranteed to improve ping

There’s a lot of marketing fluff out there that claims “gaming” VPNs will reduce your ping and latency.

It’s not an outright lie, as there is some truth to the claim, but it’s far more nuanced than certain providers would have you believe.

Using a VPN doesn't automatically result in lower ping

Using a VPN doesn't automatically result in lower ping. In some cases, it might even introduce slight delays due to the encryption process. In fact, if you’re connecting to a geographically distant VPN server, it’s almost guaranteed that your ping is going to be higher than if you weren't using a VPN in the first place.

However, there is at least one case where using a fast VPN is likely to boost your performance. If you’re getting worse speeds than you’d expect while gaming, it’s probably because your ISP is throttling your gaming traffic.

Some ISPs tend to downgrade certain types of internet traffic to ensure overall network stability – but they can’t identify which type of traffic you’re sending if it’s encrypted with a VPN. While you’ll still get a slight penalty from the encryption a VPN uses, it’s better than your bandwidth being slowed down deliberately by your ISP.

5. VPNs aren’t a serious defense against threats

It’s fair to be skeptical about how much VPNs can actually do to keep you safe against online threats. I’ve seen some pretty wild security claims while reviewing VPNs, but being entirely cynical dismisses the genuine ways a VPN can preserve your privacy and security.

They’re certainly not a cure-all for every type of digital threat you could encounter, but some attacks are way harder to pull off while you’re concealed behind a VPN.

By masking your real IP address, VPNs make it difficult for malicious actors to target you with DDoS attacks. A particularly powerful botnet might be able to knock you off the VPN server you’re connected to, sure, but your home connection will still be up.

Getting back into the game is as simple as connecting to another VPN server, while normally a DDoS attack could keep you out of the action for hours or even days depending on the severity.