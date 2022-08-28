Nectar vs Casper: which of these top memory foam mattresses should you buy?

Nectar and Casper make two of this year’s best mattresses in terms of contouring comfort, pressure relief and motion isolation. Plus, each brand has a sterling reputation among customers for offering affordable prices and superb service. So it’s understandable that deciding a winner between Nectar vs Casper can be a little daunting at first.

Fortunately, we're here to help with a full breakdown of the Nectar Memory Foam vs the Casper Original, comparing them in terms of price, design, features, and performance — based on user reviews and our own testing. Each is considered among the best memory foam mattresses so no matter which you choose, you'll be availing of a high-quality bed.

Once you've selected the best mattress for your sleep needs between Nectar vs Casper, browse this year's Labor Day mattress sales as both brands are discounting their popular flagship models for the holiday.

Nectar vs Casper: At a glance

Nectar – best for: Anyone with shoulder or hip pain

People who sleep on their side

Shoppers on a budget Casper – best for: Sleepers with back pain

Stomach and back sleepers

Pressure relief and support

Both mattresses offer the traditional memory foam ‘hug’, but are actually quite different in their structure, meaning that they suit different types of sleepers.

As we note in our Nectar Mattress review, this medium-firm mattress has a body-hugging feel that gently cradles the shoulders, hips and knees for side sleepers. By contrast, the Casper Original has three ergonomic zones to promote spinal alignment; it's more supportive for back and stomach sleepers.

When it comes to cost, the Nectar Memory Foam sits in the low-to-mid range compared to the Casper Original's mid-range price tag. A queen Nectar retails for $999 whilst a queen Casper has an RRP of $1,295. Both brands offer frequent money-off sales, but Nectar also throws in up to $499-worth of premium bedding with purchase, making it a better value for money overall.

Both brands offer mattress trials – Casper 100 nights and Nectar a full year. Nectar also provides an industry-best lifetime warranty, versus 10 years from Casper. One perk that Casper and Nectar share is free return delivery if you opt to send it back within their respective trial periods.

Nectar vs Casper: Side by side

Only interested in a quick-glance comparison? Here's how Nectar and Casper stack up in the following key areas...

Nectar vs Casper Nectar Memory Foam MSRP: $599 - $1,338

Firmness: Medium-firm

Trial: 365 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Height: 12”

Sizes: Twin to Split Cal king

Standout features: Breathable cover, great pressure relief

Materials: Poly-blend cover, CertiPUR-US certified foam Casper Original MSRP: $895 - $1695

Firmness: Medium-firm

Trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Height: 11”

Sizes: Twin to Cal King

Standout features: Zoned support, hypoallergenic

Materials: CertiPUR-US certified foam, recycled polyester and upcycled cotton cover

Nectar vs Casper: Price and trials

Nectar offers more frequent sales plus nearly $500 in free bedding

Casper provides a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

Nectar's 365-night trial and forever warranty are industry bests

At RRP, there’s little in it between the two brands, with Nectar’s mattress starting at $599 for a twin and a twin-sized Casper at $895. Moving up to the most popular size (queen), the Nectar retails for $999 and Casper $1,295.

But the largest difference here is sales – Nectar consistently provides substantial dollar-off savings that puts it in the category of a cheap mattress. Plus, Nectar offers $499-worth of free bedding with purchase; you can find out more in the latest Nectar mattress sales.

We do see Casper mattress sales, but not quite as often. Over the last several months we've seen up to $600 off its all-foam and hybrid mattresses for major holidays. On sale, a queen will drop to as low as $1,165 ($175 off). However, freebie offers aren't common with Casper.

Casper offers a perfectly respectable 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty, but it simply can’t compete with Nectar’s 365-night trial and forever warranty. Both brands offer free shipping and returns; plus, there’s the option to pay to have your old mattress taken away and a premier White Glove delivery service set everything up right at home. (Nectar charges $149 for such service whilst Casper charges $199.)

Nectar vs Casper winner: Nectar. Casper offers reasonable prices, a 100-night trial period and a 10-year warranty – but it simply can't compete with Nectar's overall value for money, 1-year trial period and lifetime warranty.

Nectar vs Casper: Build and materials

The Nectar mattress is 12-inches tall and has five layers

The 3-layer Casper Original features a 3-zone layer

Both companies use CertiPUR-US-certified foams

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

The 12-inch Nectar mattress consists of five layers. On top is a quilted cooling cover, followed by a 2-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam for temperature regulation and pressure relief. In the middle is four inches of split-layer foam for adaptive support. At the base are a six-inch stability layer and a shift-resistant lower cover – which helps the Nectar transfer as little motion as possible.

At 11 inches tall, the Casper Original only has three layers. At the top is an AirScape layer of perforated foam to promote airflow. Next up is a layer of foam with 3-zoned support to help keep your spine aligned and provide pressure relief. It's softer under the shoulders yet firmer along the hips and lower back. It's all supported by a durable base to prevent sinking and sagging.

Both Nectar and Casper use CertiPUR-US-certified foams, meaning they are made without mercury, lead and other heavy metals; carcinogenic chemicals, and phthalates. However, Casper takes its environmental credentials a step further – the cover is made of up to 57 recycled bottles, alongside recycled polyester and upcycled cotton, rayon and lycra.

You're free to return your Nectar or Casper mattress if you're not satisfied within their respective trial periods. However, if your mattress arrives stained or damaged, neither company may honor the refund. Thus, make sure to wrap your new Nectar or Casper mattress in a reliable mattress protector.

Nectar vs Casper winner: Casper. This is a very close call, as both companies use CertiPUR-US-certified foams. But we'll give the edge to Casper for its innovative zoned support foam layer and an eco-friendly top cover made from recycled bottles.

Nectar vs Casper: Support and comfort

Those who like the 'hug' of memory foam will enjoy the Nectar

Casper's zoned support layer offers three ergonomic zones

Either mattress is a great choice if you share a bed

(Image credit: Casper)

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one of the best all-rounders on the market, suiting most sleeping styles and body weights. Its gel memory foam and dynamic foam do a great job of providing a supportive yet extremely cozy surface. Sleepers should feel gently ‘hugged’ and pressure points will be cradled and relieved.

Shoulder and hip pain sufferers should find relief with the Nectar Memory Foam and it’s a particularly good mattress for back and side sleepers. Sleepers over 250lbs are likely to find the mattress too soft though and, despite the gel in the memory foam, this mattress isn’t the best choice if you sleep hot. (Check out the Nectar Premier Copper (opens in new tab) if it's cooling relief you're after.)

Dedicated back sleepers and those who suffer with back pain will love the zoned support in the Casper Original. The softer support at the shoulders means this is a great choice for both back and side sleepers, who should find the mattress supportive and cradling. The zoned support also keeps the spine in neutral alignment, meaning the mattress does a great job of alleviating pain and relieving pressure.

The Casper’s AirScape layer does a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night, with the thousands of perforations in the foam promoting proper airflow. Adding to that comfort is the top cover made of recycled polyester and upcycled cotton – it's soft and breathable.

As they're memory foam mattresses, both are excellent at isolating motion. So, if you share your bed with a restless sleeper (or a giant dog), either of these mattresses would be an excellent investment if you'd like to sleep uninterrupted from external movement. However, memory foam beds such as these are prone to mattress off-gassing, resulting in an unpleasant (but otherwise harmless) scent.

Nectar vs Casper winner: It's a draw. Both of these memory foam mattresses come in one firmness level (medium-firm) and offer something for each type of sleeper. They're also great for co-sleepers are both have excellent motion isolation.

Nectar vs. Casper: User reviews

Nectar has a 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 44,500 reviews

Casper is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and has 21,000+ reviews

It's much easier to filter Nectar reviews according to key criteria

There are over 44,500 reviews for the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Nectar's site. Sleepers in general absolutely love their Nectar mattress, with many focusing on how much it’s helped with their aches and pains. “My back feels so much better when I wake up in the morning,” claims one sleeper. “It has eliminated my lower back pain when I get out of bed in the morning," says another satisfied Nectar customer.

Of course, no mattress suits absolutely everyone and the Nectar is no exception. Most complaints center around the fact that the mattress is too soft, with some sleepers also saying that it’s not supportive enough for heavier weights. (Note, however, that firmness can be subjective – all the more reason why mattress trials are essential.) A few complaints also focused on how long the off-gassing smells lasted.

The Casper Original mattress has over 21,000 reviews, with an average overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Casper website. Positive comments focus on how comfortably customers sleep but the focus is often on how much the mattress has reduced pain. One customer proclaims: “This has really me get better quality sleep and has reduced my back pain at night. A game changer!” Says another rave review, “It's been 30 days and no amount of money could make us part with this mattress! Hip, back pain gone.”

As with the Nectar, the Casper wasn’t the right choice for every sleeper. Again, some sleepers found it too soft for their liking and felt that it had a strong off-gassing smell. Despite its cooling tech, some sleepers say they were waking up in the middle of the night overheating whilst sleeping on the Casper Original.

In regards to sorting reviews, the advantage here goes to Nectar, which includes a vast selection of filters so you can organize by sleep position, age, mattress size and much more. This is key if you're only interested in reading feedback from sleepers whose situation is similar to yours. Casper will only really allow you to sort by star rating, date, and featured reviews.

Nectar vs. Casper winner: Nectar. Higher rating from twice the amount of reviews aside, Nectar also takes this category thanks to its filtering system, which makes it much easier to sort reviews according to situations that are similar to your own.

Nectar vs Casper: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Casper)

Both Nectar and Casper have well-deserved excellent reputations among bed-in-a-box brands. Nectar’s mattress is a great all-rounder, with most sleepers finding it extremely comfortable. It does an excellent job of alleviating shoulder and hip pain and is particularly good for back and side sleepers.

Of course, Nectar’s lifetime warranty and 365-night trial are hard to beat – the trial gives you plenty of time to see how the mattress feels across all seasons and the lifetime warranty is telling of how much Nectar believes in the integrity of its mattress. Plus, with consistent sales, it's an incredible value for money – especially when you factor in the nearly $500-worth of bedding that's included. If you're on a budget yet still want quality, Nectar is the way to go.

The Casper Original's zoned support is exceptionally good at alleviating back pain and maintaining proper alignment. It’s another strong choice for back and side sleepers who should feel cradled and supported at the shoulders and hips. And the AirScape layer makes the Casper the better choice if you sleep hot, as it does a better job of keeping sleepers cool at night – although we'd be more inclined to recommend its premium-made Casper Wave Hybrid Snow (opens in new tab) if you want Casper's best cooling mattress.

Whilst the Casper Original isn't a terribly expensive mattress, we still think it's more of a splurge compared to the Nectar. The trial and warranty aren't on par with Nectar's but they're within the industry average. You'll get 100 nights to trial it, which is more than enough time for your body to adjust to it, and a 10-year limited warranty — on par with the average lifespan of a memory foam mattress.

If you share your bed with a restless sleeper, either of these traditional memory foam mattresses will be a godsend, as the motion isolation is excellent. However, we wouldn’t recommend either of these mattresses for combo sleepers, as the ‘hug’ of the memory foam makes it harder to change position through the night. In that case, you'd want a hybrid mattress with more subtle contouring; read about the differences between memory foam vs hybrid mattresses to see which type would be best for you.