App4Mac RapidoSerial review

A convenient way of storing all your serial numbers. Despite the bugs its well worth a look

Whether or not serial numbers do indeed limit piracy, typing in long combinations of letters and numbers is something we have grown used to when installing new applications.

RapidoSerial's sole purpose is to create a database of all the applications you own so that you can easily store their serial numbers and retrieve them in seconds. To add an application, you just drag it from Finder onto the interface window. RapidoSerial will even capture the icon and add it to the list.

Read more: Magix Movie Edit Pro Premium

Encrypt your data



All you have to do is type in the code in the relevant field. If the item you wish to add isn't a self-contained application (such as a plug-in or software that resides in System Preferences) you can add the data manually.

You can also choose to let RapidoSerial create a list of all items contained in the Applications folder, although that would also include all the software that comes with your Mac.

The best part of this application is that, unlike other methods at your disposal, you can secure your information by locking the database with a password. You can even choose to encrypt your data, making it much harder for anyone to attempt to steal your codes.

Software crashes



Despite all this, there are drawbacks: the application looks nice but it has a few bugs – it can crash if you add too many applications in one session, for instance.

It's also not as intuitive as it could be: if you want to add a custom image for your listing, you can't drag it from Finder as you would expect.

Instead, you need to click on the Add Icon button and navigate to your image that way. But these are minor quibbles, and since the application is free there is nothing stopping you from taking it for a spin.