Genius Traveler 900 review

If you have small hands, Genius has the mouse for you

By Mice and trackballs 

Our Verdict

Handy scrolling, a comfortable design and a great price

For

  • Accurate
  • Good design
  • Portable

Against

  • Quite small for big hands

The Genius Traveler 900 2.4GHz notebook optical mouse is perfect for small hands or those who like to use a mouse with their fingertips. Its USB wireless receiver is also small, so you can leave it in your laptop. Alternatively, there's a space for it inside the mouse.

But the best thing about the Traveler 900 is its set of scrolling features. There's a couple of 'turbo scrolling' buttons that let you scroll up or down at a faster pace, making it easy to pick through large documents or web pages. A great idea well implemented.

