HP Compaq 6715b 2.2Ghz

Definitely one for the business user, this laptop has little to offer besides its superior build

HP's Compaq range is targeted directly at corporate users.

The nondescript grey design and solid build quality of the Compaq 6715b (£633 inc. VAT) make it a reliable business tool.

Battery life and performance fail to excel, however, leading to limited usability.

Superior build quality



The 2.9kg chassis makes this quite a heavy laptop, but provides basic mobility.

The 199-minute battery life lets you work on the daily commute, but is bettered by many rivals. Build quality is outstanding, however, and more than tough enough for regular travel use.

The keyboard is excellent, with a reassuringly ﬁrm typing action. We found it accurate and comfortable at home and on the move.

A panel of touch-sensitive buttons also provides easy access to features such as the volume control and your preferred web browser.

Integrated graphics



The 15.4-inch screen uses a matt ﬁnish to reduce reﬂections when working outside or under bright lights.

It also reduces colour and contrast, so isn't the best choice for multimedia use. The sharp 1680 x 1050-pixel resolution makes it easy to work across multiple windows.

The integrated graphics card from ATi is equally suited to business use rather than multimedia tasks.

You can easily create PowerPoint presentations and edit digital photos, but don't expect to be able to run high-performance multimedia applications with ease.

Low performance



While most laptops use Intel technology, HP uses a dual-core AMD processor.

This is a budget chip and performance is low. It suits basic use such as word processing and browsing the internet, but complex multi-tasking is not an option.

Storage is outstanding. A dual-layer DVD rewriter lets you write data to CD-R and DVD-R, and a 5-in-1 card reader can be used to share ﬁles with digital cameras, phones and handhelds.

The 250GB hard drive is more than double the capacity of many of the competition.

Shock-protected laptop



The drive is shock-protected, to absorb any undue impacts to the chassis and to help prevent accidental data loss.

Further security is added by a ﬁngerprint scanner, which can be used for secure access to important ﬁles without the need to memorise complex passwords.

Tools for DVD playback and creating your DVDs are provided, but there is no productivity software installed. The warranty covers parts and labour costs only, so you must pay all delivery fees.

Business professionals will be disappointed with its limited features, but the solid corporate stability and excellent build quality of the HP Compaq 6715b make it ideal for corporate roll-outs.