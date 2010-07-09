Garmin Nuvi 3790T review

Wow. If sat nav heaven is having Angelina Jolie jump into the passenger seat and asking you where you want to go, then the Garmin Nuvi 3790T comes a very, very close second.

With looks akin to the current iPhone 4G (but with better reception), the Garmin Nuvi 3790T is both slick, slim and very, very thin.

It's packed with features that include a full capacitive touchscreen, a high resolution 800 x 480 display and a user interface that's straight out of Apple's playbook. And then made a thousand times better.

We loved the TomTom Go 950 Live, but the Nuvi 3790T has not only picked up the ball and run with it, it's then jumped into a stretched Limo and driven to a brand-new state-of-the-art stadium on the other side of town.

The Garmin Nuvi 3790T is slim, measuring 122mm wide by 75mm high and by just 8.7mm deep, yet feels sturdy and well-made in the hand.

The 10.9cm glass WVGA display is bright and easy to see, even in bright sunlight. The fact that the glass is reflective didn't cause us any problems during our road test.

The back of the unit is covered in a mixture of black brushed aluminium and plastic, and this is where you find the speaker. The edge of the unit is covered in shiny chrome with a power button on the top.

The bottom edge also houses a USB 2.0 port (for syncing to your PC or Mac using the software supplied), as well as the proprietary windscreen mount. The right edge also has a microSD card slot for added storage.

Inside the Garmin Nuvi 3790T comes with all the usual trimmings, as well as some more unusual ones including an accelerometer for use with the full capacitive touchscreen.

This helps you use it in the windscreen mount in either portrait or landscape mode. In the box, you'll also find a 12v power adapter, a USB 2.0 cable and an FM antenna you can attach to the windscreen to receive traffic information – updates for which are totally subscription free.