YouTube reveals 2017's most popular videos

The end of 2017 is rolling into view, and that means it’s time to review and roundup the past 300-odd days...and judge ourselves accordingly.

To that end, YouTube has revealed the top trending videos and music videos for the past year.

In the trending category, the top videos have managed to garner more than 633 million views over 40 million hours this year.

These aren’t necessarily the most-viewed videos on the site – YouTube has used a mix of views, shares, comments, and likes to determine what makes this list,

and it's resulted in a somewhat... eclectic (and surprisingly Ed Sheeran heavy) mix.

Just because these videos are popular, however, doesn’t guarantee you’ve seen them so if you’d like to see what a cross-section of the YouTube population has been glued to this year, you can check them out below.

Coming in at number one is Until We Will Become Dust from a Thai singing competition called The Masked Singer.

Looking for something to watch on your lunch? The top ten list in full is below:

Top of the pops

Focusing solely on viewing figures this time, YouTube also delved into this year’s music videos and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito has taken the top spot with more than 4.4 billion views.

Given it was played on the radio so often you could be forgiven for thinking it had become the soundtrack to your life, we’re not entirely surprised it managed to steal the accolade from Psy’s Gangnam Style, which held it for five years before this.

Want to know which videos also made the top spots? Check them out below:

Whether or not these viewing habits accurately reflect your own viewing habits over the past year we can't know, but we'll let you deny any association completely.