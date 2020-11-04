You can save nearly £50 on these cheap running earbuds with this early Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a pair of cheap running headphones to boost your workouts, check out this fantastic early Black Friday deal from Amazon, which slashes the prices of the Urbanista Athens true wireless earbuds by nearly £50. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Usually £119, the wireless earbuds now cost just £69.99, which is a huge discount of 41%.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Urbanista Athens, so if you want to bag a bargain, you should act fast. It's possible we'll see a repeat of this price on November 27 when Black Friday officially takes place, but there's always the chance that these buds will sell out at this price before then.

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Urbanista Athens true wireless earbuds: £119 £69.99 at Amazon

Save nearly £50 on these sporty wireless earbuds from Urbanista. With a 32-hour battery life, an IP67 water-resistance rating, and a bassy sound, they're ideal for powering your workouts – and they've never been so cheap.View Deal

The Urbanista Athens are true wireless earbuds made for working out, thanks to their snug design that keeps them securely in your ears, and their IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, which means they can withstand sweat and rain.

The sound profile is suitably bassy, which should help bolster you through that last rep or lap, and their 32-hour battery life (that's eight hours from the buds themselves and a further 24 from the charging case) means the Urbanista Athens are built to last.

