Xiaomi's surprising desktop PC is as small as a mouse

The mini PC sector is getting a new player in the shape of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. Gizmochina reports that the firm has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring its Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini to the market, joining the likes of the Chuwi Larkbox and GMK NucBox. The campaign has already exceeded its target with a week still to go.

The device is roughly the same size as a Rubik’s Cube at 62 x 62 x 42mm and weighs 145g. It contains an Intel Celeron J4125 processor and a small cooling fan to prevent overheating. The mini PC also comes with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and can hold a single M.2 SSD hard drive.

In terms of its interfaces, the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini boasts an HDMI port allowing you to connect it to a visual display, with 4K output supported. Xiaomi has also managed to cram in a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a micro SD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are also supported.

The little things

It is a testament to the recent pace of technological development that a mini PC market even exists. Not long ago, computers could take up entire rooms but today individuals expect to be able to record videos, connect to the internet and carry out work using their smartphones.

Currently, Xiaomi’s mini PC is only available through the official online Youpin store, retailing at 999 yuan (around $149) for the basic version. The more powerful iteration, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, comes in at just over $200. And for Marvel fans, there’s also a version displaying an Iron Man-inspired design.