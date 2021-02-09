Xbox Series X restock: Ebuyer had a Watch Dogs Legion console bundle for sale

Update: Well, that didn't last long. Despite seeing 60 consoles available when checking out and it costing far higher that the standalone console due to being a bundle, the Xbox Series X bundle has already sold out.

Xbox Series X stock has appeared at Ebuyer, but only a bundle is available. That means you'll have to pay £554.97 instead of the regular £449.99 as you're getting an additional Xbox Wireless Controller and Watch Dogs: Legion included.

It's unclear how long this deal will be available, but if you're interested in the Xbox Series X, we wouldn't risk waiting too long. We saw 60 consoles available at the time of writing.

Delivery is also guaranteed for February 10 if you order now, but expect to pay a £5.98 premium for next-day delivery. You can also collect the console if you'd prefer.

Microsoft’s flagship console hasn't been in stock for a while, and when any consoles do appear, stock continues to fly off the shelves. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find and the company has warned shortages could last until June.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

