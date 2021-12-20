Xbox Series X restock: consoles now available at Amazon

In what must be the last chance to get a console this side of Christmas, an Xbox Series X restock is now live at Amazon.

The mega-retailer has Microsoft's latest and most powerful console in stock for £449.99. While we don't expect it to sell out as quickly as the PS5, you'll want to move fast in order to secure one this morning.

As well as the Xbox Series X console by itself, you can also add a copy of Back 4 Blood or Far Cry 6 to create your own bundle. There's not exactly a saving by choosing to do this – you simply pay the price both of these games are currently listed on Amazon. That's £24.99 and £37.99, respectively.

If neither of those games are of interest, then you could instead pick up a cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. That gets you access to a vast and ever-changing library of Xbox games to play on your console - as well as access to online multiplayer. Best grab a console below first, though.

Xbox Series X restock at Amazon

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon

Bundles with either Back 4 Blood or Far Cry 6 are available if you wish to pick up either game at the same time but they aren't discounted.

The Xbox Series S is more widely available and shouldn't be overlooked if you want a small but powerful console on a budget. Head to our page on where to buy the Xbox Series X for all the retailers that currently have stock of the Xbox Series S as well, along with all the latest restock news should you miss out at Amazon today.

Our Boxing Day sales hub will also be tracking console restocks for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, should any retailers go live from December 26.