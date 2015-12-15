Yes, a lightsaber pizza cutter exists, and 12 other ridiculous Star Wars products

The hype surrounding Star Wars: The Force Awakens reached a fever pitch long ago, and now with the movie releasing worldwide in a few short days, we can barely contain ourselves.

The marketing machine has been strong with the new film, and it extends far, far beyond toys, clothes and gadgets that have anything to do with the franchise. We've seen nearly every product under the sun become Star Wars-ified: an innocent trip to the store is now an adventure in discovering what else has been branded for the light or dark side.

We've gathered up some of the most ridiculous Star Wars branding and products we've seen in the slides that follow. But because I know how Star Wars crazy you really are, I've included links to purchase some of the products, too.

If you've had your own sighting of merch run amok, let us know! Even better: post a photo if you snapped one. And hey, I'm not passing judgment: there's no harm in your favorite mac n' cheese looking for a slice of the intergalactic pie.