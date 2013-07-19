TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Samsung 350V5C Core i7 laptop for £479.95

In this week's round-up of deals, we've found a bargain priced Core i7 laptop from Samsung for £479.99. It packs a Core i7 3630QM CPU running at 2.4Ghz, 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 1TB HDD.
Our Associate Editor Dan Grabham says: "This Samsung laptop is a steal. With a Core i7 processor, it can handle extreme tasks and is also great for games. It's terrific with Windows 8, and the large 15.6-inch anti-reflective screen is also excellent for looking through pictures and watching video. Plus, as there's a cavernous 1TB hard drive, you'll never be without your media."
Another deal of note for console lovers is the new Nintendo Wii U for £149.99, saving £50. This is the new contender from Nintendo, and as you'd expect, it takes a totally different approach to the competition. If you have an original Wii, your old controllers will work with this new model for multiplayer fun, plus you also get the tablet-style controller for dual-screen gaming.
There are plenty more deals below if these don't take your fancy. Have a quick look and save yourself some cash on your next tech purchase.
Tablets
- Microsoft Surface RT Tablet 10.6-inch 32 GB | Was: £399.00 Now: £279.00 | John Lewis
Screens
- Samsung 51-inch Full HD 1080p Plasma TV | Was: £469.99 Now: £429.99 | Sainbury's
- Panasonic Viera TX-L50EM6B 50-inch LED TV | Was: £799.00 Now: £529.00 | Currys
- Sony KDL40R473 40-inch Widescreen HD LED TV (New for 2013) | £437.56 | Amazon
- Celcus 32-inch Full HD 1080p LED TV | Was: £199.99 Now: £169.99 | Sainbury's
Components
- Lexar 16GB JumpDrive V10 USB Flash Drive | Was: £7.00 Now: £5.99 | Ebuyer
- Toshiba 3TB Stor.E Canvio External Hard Drive | Was: £101.00 Now: £79.98 | Ebuyer
Mobile Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S4 16GB on T-Mobile Full Monty £27, 24 months - 500 mins, Unl. texts, Unl. data | £27/month + £99 phone | Carphone Warehouse
- Samsung Galaxy Note 2 16GB Sim Free Smartphone | £352.00 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini Pebble Blue SIM-free | Was: £229.99 Now: £179.99 | O2
- Apple iPhone 5 16GB Black Locked to Orange / T-Mobile / EE | Was: £530.00 Now: £388.44 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8 i9152 SIM Free | Was: £349.95 Now: £272.95 | Simply Electronics
- Samsung 350V5C 15.6-inch Laptop Intel Core i7 3630QM 2.4GHz Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD | Was: £699.99 Now: £479.95 | Amazon
Digital Cameras
- Pentax Q Compact System Camera - Black (12MP, 5-15mm Lens Kit) 3.0 inch LCD - | Was: £319.99 Now: £149.99 | Amazon
- Canon WP-DC35 Waterproof Camera Case for PowerShot S90 | Was: £209.00 Now: £34.40 | Amazon
Audio
- Bluetooth Audio Receiver - 30 Pin Apple Connection Adaptor | Was: £16.99 Now: £8.99 | 7dayshop
- GOJI TINCHY STRYDER Wireless Portable Speaker | Was: £69.99 Now: £14.97 | Currys
Gaming
- Nintendo Wii U Console 8GB White w/ Free Delivery | Was: £199.00 Now: £149.00 |
- FIFA 14 Pre-order (PS3) | £40.00 | Tesco Direct
- Splinter Cell Blacklist - Tesco exclusive Upper Echelon Pre-order (Xbox 360) | £37.00 | Tesco Direct
- Max Payne 3 (PS3) | £5.00 | Tesco Direct
- Far Cry 3 Classic (Xbox 360) | Was: £17.99 Now: £13.00 | GAME
- Steelseries Spectrum 7XB Wireless Headset (Xbox 360) | £49.19 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- AmpliTube | Was: £13.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- Moment Camera | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- Vintage Camera Pro for iPad | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- Cute Food – Cooking App for Kids | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- Discworld: The Ankh-Morpork Map | Was: £9.99 Now: £4.99 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Awesome Miniature Pro | £0.69 | Google Play
- Lost Island 3d | £0.65 | Google Play
- Flick Golf! | £0.69 | Google Play
Cases
- Ted Baker iPhone 4 Case - Grey Flip | Was: £31.95 Now: £9.95 | Proporta
- iPhone 4S Flag case - Union Jack | Was: £14.95 Now: £4.95 | Proporta
- Case Mate Barely There Cases for Apple iPhone 5 - Blue | Was: £19.99 Now: £11.61 | Case-mate via Amazon
- Case Mate Tough Xtreme Cases for Apple iPhone 5 - Black | Was: £39.99 Now: £24.73 | Case-mate Amazon
- Roxy iPhone 4S Case - Neon Collection | Was: £14.95 Now: £7.95 | Proporta
- Nokia Lumia 610 Case - Black | Was: £14.95 Now: £4.95 | Proporta
- BlackBerry Curve Case - 9220 / 9320 - Black | Was: £14.95 Now: £4.95 | Proporta
- iPhone 4S Case - Mizu Shell | Was: £19.95 Now: £7.95 | Proporta
- Quiksilver BlackBerry Curve 9350 / 9360 / 9370 Case - Hard Shell | Was: £14.95 Now: £3.95 | Proporta
- Morfica HTC Wildfire S Case - Leather | Was: £19.95 Now: £4.95 | Proporta
Miscellaneous
- Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse | £10.00 | Tesco Direct
- Belkin Conserve Switch Energy Saving Surge Strip with Remote | Was: £21.99 Now: £9.99 | Dabs
- Doctor Who: The Complete 1st Series (Ecclestone) | £9.00 | Sainsbury's Entertainment
- The Young Ones: Complete Series 1 And 2 | £6.00 | Sainsbury's Entertainment
- Bottom: Series 1-3 | £7.00 | Sainsbury's Entertainment
- Dredd [Blu-Ray 3D + Blu-Ray] | £6.00 | Sainsbury's Entertainment
Vouchers
- £40 off Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL Enter voucher 3DSXLSAVE | Was: £139.99 - £199.99 Now: £99.99 - £159.99 | GAME
And that, deal fans, is your lot this week. As ever, if you spot a good deal then post a comment and we will update this article with new deals on Monday.