TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Samsung 350V5C Core i7 laptop for £479.95

In this week's round-up of deals, we've found a bargain priced Core i7 laptop from Samsung for £479.99. It packs a Core i7 3630QM CPU running at 2.4Ghz, 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 1TB HDD.

Our Associate Editor Dan Grabham says: "This Samsung laptop is a steal. With a Core i7 processor, it can handle extreme tasks and is also great for games. It's terrific with Windows 8, and the large 15.6-inch anti-reflective screen is also excellent for looking through pictures and watching video. Plus, as there's a cavernous 1TB hard drive, you'll never be without your media."

Another deal of note for console lovers is the new Nintendo Wii U for £149.99, saving £50. This is the new contender from Nintendo, and as you'd expect, it takes a totally different approach to the competition. If you have an original Wii, your old controllers will work with this new model for multiplayer fun, plus you also get the tablet-style controller for dual-screen gaming.

There are plenty more deals below if these don't take your fancy. Have a quick look and save yourself some cash on your next tech purchase.

Tablets

Microsoft Surface RT Tablet 10.6-inch 32 GB | Was: £399.00 Now: £279.00 | John Lewis

Screens

Components

Lexar 16GB JumpDrive V10 USB Flash Drive | Was: £7.00 Now: £5.99 | Ebuyer

Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S4 16GB on T-Mobile Full Monty £27, 24 months - 500 mins, Unl. texts, Unl. data | £27/month + £99 phone | Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy Note 2 16GB Sim Free Smartphone | £352.00 | Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8 i9152 SIM Free | Was: £349.95 Now: £272.95 | Simply Electronics

Samsung 350V5C 15.6-inch Laptop Intel Core i7 3630QM 2.4GHz Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD | Was: £699.99 Now: £479.95 | Amazon

Digital Cameras

Audio

GOJI TINCHY STRYDER Wireless Portable Speaker | Was: £69.99 Now: £14.97 | Currys

Gaming

Nintendo Wii U Console 8GB White w/ Free Delivery | Was: £199.00 Now: £149.00 |

Max Payne 3 (PS3) | £5.00 | Tesco Direct

iOS Apps

AmpliTube | Was: £13.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes

Moment Camera | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes

Vintage Camera Pro for iPad | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes

Cute Food – Cooking App for Kids | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes

Android Apps

Awesome Miniature Pro | £0.69 | Google Play

Lost Island 3d | £0.65 | Google Play

Flick Golf! | £0.69 | Google Play

Cases

Case Mate Barely There Cases for Apple iPhone 5 - Blue | Was: £19.99 Now: £11.61 | Case-mate via Amazon

Miscellaneous

Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse | £10.00 | Tesco Direct

Belkin Conserve Switch Energy Saving Surge Strip with Remote | Was: £21.99 Now: £9.99 | Dabs

Vouchers

£40 off Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL Enter voucher 3DSXLSAVE | Was: £139.99 - £199.99 Now: £99.99 - £159.99 | GAME

And that, deal fans, is your lot this week. As ever, if you spot a good deal then post a comment and we will update this article with new deals on Monday.