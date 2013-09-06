TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Photoshop Elements 11 for £32.99

The TechRadar deal hound has been scurrying around the web again this week, sniffing out the hottest tech bargains.
We've unearthed some great prices for storage, screens, printers games and more, but our favourite deal this week is Adobe Photoshop Elements for PC or Mac for the bargain price of £32.99 over on Amazon. Photoshop Elements is on sale on Adobe's site for £78.15, so the Amazon price saves you £45.
As we wrote in our Photoshop Elements 11 review: "it's a mature, sophisticated image editing program that provides 90 per cent of the functionality of the full Photoshop, at a fraction of the cost."
So if you want to get more control over your photos that you get with more basic image editors such as Windows Photo Gallery, then now's the time to act.
Storage
- WD My Passport 1TB Portable Hard Drive - Red | Was: £129.90 Now: £59.00 | Amazon
- Seagate 2TB Expansion USB 3.0 3.5 Inch Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £99.99 Now: £65.97 | Amazon
- Lexar Premium 32GB Flash Memory Card | Was: £21.49 Now: £16.99 | Amazon
Computer Accessories
- TeckNet® M002 2.4G Nano Cordless Optical Mouse - 18 Month Battery Life - Battery Level Indicator - 2.4 GHz - Nano USB wireless receiver - Grey | Was: £29.99 Now: £8.99 | Amazon
- Anker® Uspeed USB 3.0 7-Port Hub with 36W Power Adapter and 3ft USB 3.0 Cable | Was: £49.99 Now: £29.99 | Amazon
Components
- Integral IN3T4GNZ PC3-10600 DDR3 PC Memory - 4 GB DIMM RAM | Now: £13.99 | Currys
- Toshiba 3TB Internal Hard Drive | Was: £94.98 Now: £85.00 | Ebuyer
Screens
- ASUS 24 inch LED Widescreen Full HD 1080p Support with HDMI | Was: £169.00 Now: £123.00 | Amazon
- Samsung PS43F4500 43-inch Widescreen HD Ready Plasma TV with Freeview (New for 2013) | Was: £435.99 Now: £299.00 | Amazon
Printers
- HP Photosmart 5520 e-All-in-One Printer | Was: £96.99 Now: £59.50 | Amazon
- Epson XP605 AIO Expression Premium Wi-Fi Photo Printer | Was: £192.49 Now: £89.99 | Amazon
Gaming
- The Elder Scrolls Anthology (PC DVD) - Skryim, Oblivion, Morrowind, Daggerfall & Arena + All DLC and 5 Physical Maps | Now: £36.99 | Amazon
- FIFA 14 Pre-order (PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One) | Now: From £39.97 | Amazon.
Tablets
- NOOK HD Tablet, TI OMAP, 1.3GHz, 7", Wi-Fi, 8GB, Snow | Now: £79.00 | John Lewis
Miscellaneous
- Red Dwarf: Series 1-8 [DVD] [1998] | Now: £16.34 | Amazon
- Rolson Tools 60702 24 LED Magnetic Lamp with Hook | Was: £7.72 Now: £2.45 | Amazon
- ThumbsUp! Extra Power Charger for Smartphone | Was: £19.99 Now: £15.12 | Amazon
Software
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 11 (PC/Mac) - Save £27 | Was: £60.00 Now: £32.99 | Amazon
Audio
- Sony MDR-EX58V Earphones - Red - buy 1 get 1 with 5% extra discount | Now: £8.99 | Zavvi via Ebay
- Philips SPA2210V/10 Notebook USB Speakers | Was: £25.53 Now: £18.62 | Amazon
Cases
- Otterbox Commuter Case for HTC One - Black | Was: £29.99 Now: £13.99 | Amazon
- Otterbox Defender Series Case for HTC One - Punked | Was: £39.99 Now: £28.02 | Amazon
- Case-Mate Hybrid Tough Case for iPhone4 / iPhone 4S | Was: £24.99 Now: £11.99 | Amazon
- Case Mate Barely There Cases for Apple iPhone 5 - White | Was: £19.99 Now: £5.78 | Amazon
- CaseGuru Brown Presidential Wallet Stand Case For Google Nexus 7 | Was: £19.99 Now: £2.29 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- MoneyWiz - Personal Finance for iPad | Was: £2.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Zombies, Run! | Was: £2.49 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- Call of Duty®: Strike Team | Now: £4.99 | iTunes
- Rhonna Designs | Was: £1.49 Now: Free | iTunes
Android Apps
- MP3dit Pro - Music Tag Editor | Now: £0.60 | Google Play
- n7player Full Version Unlocker | Now: £0.89 | Google Play
- Star Wars Pinball | Now: £0.64 | Google Play