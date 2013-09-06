Trending

TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Photoshop Elements 11 for £32.99

By World of tech  

We're on a mission to save you money and this is what we've found...

Photoshop Elements 11
Photoshop Elements 11 packs a lot of power for its price

The TechRadar deal hound has been scurrying around the web again this week, sniffing out the hottest tech bargains.

We've unearthed some great prices for storage, screens, printers games and more, but our favourite deal this week is Adobe Photoshop Elements for PC or Mac for the bargain price of £32.99 over on Amazon. Photoshop Elements is on sale on Adobe's site for £78.15, so the Amazon price saves you £45.

As we wrote in our Photoshop Elements 11 review: "it's a mature, sophisticated image editing program that provides 90 per cent of the functionality of the full Photoshop, at a fraction of the cost."

So if you want to get more control over your photos that you get with more basic image editors such as Windows Photo Gallery, then now's the time to act.

Storage

Computer Accessories

Components

Screens

Printers

Gaming

Tablets

Miscellaneous

Software

Audio

Cases

iOS Apps

Android Apps

See more World of tech news