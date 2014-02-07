TechRadar's Deals of the Week: GTA 5 and COD: Ghosts each £20!

Welcome back to TechRadar's Deals of the Week! This time out we have a choice of bargains for PS3 and Xbox 360 gamers. For a measly £20 each, you can pick up a copy of either Grand Theft Auto 5 or Call of Duty: Ghosts from Amazon. Both are available on Xbox 360 or PS3, so no matter what console you have you can still snag a bargain.
But that's not all. If you fancy picking up both games at the same time, you can save a further £5 from Tesco Direct, all in for £35 delivered when you register as a new customer. To claim the additional £5 off, you need to create a new account, have both games in your basket and use the voucher code TDX-HQ9T when you check out. A bargain price for the biggest selling games of 2013.
As ever, there are plenty more deals below to choose from, so whatever you're looking for, you can save some cash on your next tech purchase.
Smart Watch
- Sony LiveView SmartWatch 2 | Was: £99.99 Now: £63.29 | Amazon
Gaming
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox 360 or PS3) | Now: £20.00 | Amazon
- Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360 or PS3) | Now: £20.00 | Amazon
- Microsoft Xbox One | Was: £429.99 Now: £409.97 | Gamestop
- PS4 Killzone Shadow Fall Bundle | Now: £369.97 | Gamestop
- ROCCAT Power Pack Starter Bundle | Was: £99.99 Now: £39.97 | Currys
- Forza Motorsport 5 (Xbox One) | Was: £49.99 Now: £38.39 | Amazon
- Beyond: Two Souls - PS3 | Was: £29.99 Now: £16.99 | GameCentre
- Sony Wireless Keyboard (PS3) | Now: £13.85 | Gameseek
- Borderlands 2 Game of the Year Edition (Xbox 360) | Was: £49.99 Now: £11.99 | Base.com
- Gran Turismo 6 (PS3) | Now: £19.95 | Amazon
Tablet
- Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 7 | Was: £199.99 Now: £169.99 | Amazon
- Amazon Kindle | Was: £69.00 Now: £59.00 | Amazon
Screens
- Digihome 32180SMHDLED 32-inch LCD TV | Now: £179.99 | Co-op Electrical
- Toshiba 32L4353DB 32 Inch Smart LED TV | Now: £239.89 | Costco UK
- Blaupunkt 32/147 32-inch HD Ready LED TV | Was: £189.99 Now: £149.99 | Tesco Direct
- Philips 47PFL5008T 47-inch Full HD Smart 3D LED Ambilight TV | Was: £849.99 Now: £549.99 | Argos
- LG 32LN5400 32-inch Full HD 1080p LED TV | Was: £249.99 Now: £179.99 | Argos
- Toshiba 40L1353B 40-inch Full HD 1080p LED TV With Freeview HD | Now: £299.00 | Tesco Direct
- Dell U2414H 24-inch Ultrasharp | Was: £215.00 Now: £179.00 | NRGIT
- BenQ GW2760 27-inch monitor | Was: £175.49 Now: £139.80 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Philips BDP2900/05 Blu-ray and DVD Player | Was: £69.99 Now: £39.99 | The Hut
- TP-Link TL-PA211KIT AV200 Nano 200Mbps Powerline Adapter | Was: £49.99 Now: £15.27 | Amazon
Audio
- Acoustic Solutions iPhone Speaker Dock - White | Now: £9.99 | Argos via Ebay
- Aves Diamond Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Wood Veneer | Was: £49.98 Now: £27.99 | Ebuyer
- Creative Gigaworks T20 Series II Multimedia Speakers | Was: £69.99 Now: £47.99 | Amazon
- JVC HAFX1X Xtreme Xplosives In-Ear-Canal Headphones | Was: £24.99 Now: £9.50 | Amazon
- Denon Urban Raver On-Ear Headphones | Was: £149.99 Now: £34.99 | Laptop Outlet Direct via Ebay
- Denon AHD1100 Over-Ear Headphones | Was: £119.99 Now: £45 | Amazon
Digital Camera
- GoPro Hero 3 Edition Camcorder - Black (12 MP) | Was: £359.99 Now: £249.99 | Amazon
- Olympus XZ-2 Digital Camera - Black | Was: £329.99 Now: £239.99 | Amazon
- Fujifilm XF1 High Performance Compact Digital Camera | Was: £199.99 Now: £129.99 | Currys
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ35 | Was: £179.99 Now: £129.00 | Currys
Mobile Phones
- Tesco Mobile Nokia Lumia 920 Black (PAYG) | Was: £255.00 Now: £169.00 | Tesco
- Vodafone Nokia Lumia 520 Mobile Phone - Black (SIM-Free) | Was: £99.99 Now: £74.99 | Argos
- Samsung Galaxy S III Mini Ceramic White | Now: £129.99 | O2
- Vodafone Pay as you go Mobile Wi-Fi - 2 GB preloaded | Was: £54.99 Now: £29.99 | Currys
Storage
- Crucial CT120M500SSD1 2.5-inch 120GB M500 SATA 6Gb/s Internal Solid State Drive | Was: £110.99 Now: £56.00 | Amazon
- WD Caviar 3TB SATA 6 GB/s 64MB Cache 3.5 inch OEM Internal Hard Drive Green | Was: £101.25 Now: £82.76 | Amazon
- PNY 128GB Wave Attache USB 3.0 Flash Drive | Now: £39.99 | MyMemory
- Toshiba 3TB SATA 6Gb/s 7200RPM 64MB 3.5" Hard Drive | Was: £89.99 Now: £75.99 | Dabs.com
Components
- Palit GeForce GTX 770 1085MHz 2GB GDDR5 PCI-E 3.0 HDMI OC | Now: £229.99 | Dabs.com
Laptops
- Lenovo G500 15.6-inch Laptop | Was: £329.99 Now: £274.94 | Amazon
- Lenovo G500s | Was: £379.99 Now: £329.99 | Amazon