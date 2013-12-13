TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Apple iPad mini for only £219.99

We're back with another great selection of tech bargains, discounts and obscene deals (meet us round back in 15 mins and wear a red rose on your right lapel, nudge, nudge, wink, wink) in the hope of saving you some money to spend on more pigs in blankets this Christmas.
The best deal we've found this week is the last generation of Apple iPad mini for a bargain price of only £219.99 from John Lewis.
For those of you looking to get a tablet for someone special this Christmas, the iPad mini is one of our favourites and we're sure they won't be disappointed, and neither will your wallet.
Another great deal this week is the Samsung 32GB Class 10 MicroSDHC Plus Memory Card for an amazing price of £16.27 from Amazon.
This memory card is perfect for those of you who own a tablet or smartphone with an expandable storage slot, allowing you to increase the amount of data you can carry about on your device.
Amazon Clearance Deals
- Sennheiser MM 80 I Noise Reduction Ear Canal Headphones | Was: £169.99 Now: £85.49 | Amazon
- BenQ GL2450 24 inch Widescreen LCD TFT Monitor | Was: £139.99 Now: £113.77 | Amazon
- AKG Q350 Quincy Jones Signature Line In-Ear Headphones | Was: £59.99 Now: £31.36 | Amazon
- HTC Radar Sim Free Windows 7.5 Smartphone | Now: £109.99 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics Screen Protector Film for iPhone 3G 3GS Pack of 5 | Now: £5.96 | Amazon
- Altec Lansing 'Muzx Ultra' Noise Isolating Headphones | Was: £99.99 Now: £22.99 | Amazon
- Kingston 8GB USB Drive with Premium Metal Casing | Was: £12.06 Now: £7.34 | Amazon
- Powermat Wireless Charging System for Blackberry Curve 8520/9300 | Was: £39.99 Now: £4.99 | Amazon
- Philips DLA1150H/10 - Jam Jacket (Black) For iPhone | Was: £19.99 Now: £5.70 | Amazon
- Philips DS7600/10 Portable Docking Speaker for iPhone/iPod - Black | Was: £102.00 Now: £68.65 | Amazon
- Altec Lansing Muzx XY Headphones | Was: £19.99 Now: £13.08 | Amazon
- WD My Passport Essential 320GB Portable Hard Drive USB 2.0 | Now: £44.08 | Amazon
- ZTE Libra Sim Free Android Smartphone | Now: £79.99 | Amazon
Tablets/E-readers
- Amazon Kindle eReader, Wi-Fi | Was: £69.00 Now: £49.00 | Amazon
- Apple iPad mini, Apple A5, iOS 6, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 16GB | Was: £239.00 Now: £219.00 | John Lewis
Storage
- Transcend 1TB USB 3.0 Military-Grade Shock Resistance Portable External Hard Drive | Now: £58.12 | Amazon
- Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Hard Drive | Was: £95.99 Now: £79.98 | Ebuyer
- Philips USB Flash Drives | Now: £9.99 | MyMemory
- SanDisk Micro SDHC | Now: £14.97 | MyMemory
- Platinum 64GB Class 10 SDXC Memory Card | Was: £51.20 Now: £25.94 | Amazon
- Samsung 32GB Class 10 UHS-1 Grade 1 48MB/s MicroSDHC Plus Memory Card | Was: £31.99 Now: £16.27 | Amazon
- Kingston 32Gb USB 3.0 Datatraveler G4 USB Flash Drive | Now: £12.99 | Ebay
Screens
- Sony Bravia 32-inch KDL32R423ABU LED HD 720p TV | Now: £249.95 | John Lewis
- LG 32LN570U 32-inch Widescreen HD ready Smart LED TV with Freeview HD | Now: £294.04 | Amazon
- Panasonic 50-inch TXP50X60B Black HD Ready Plasma TV with Freeview HD | Now: £349.99 | Ebay
- Toshiba 32-inch 32W1333 HD Ready LED TV with Freeview | Was: £276.99 Now: £199.00 | Amazon
Gaming
- Kids Games From £14.99 - Angry Birds Star Wars, Moshi Monsters and more… | Now: From £14.99 | Amazon
- Xbox 360 250GB Console + Halo 4 + Tomb Raider Value Bundle (Xbox 360) | Now: £169.00 | Amazon
- Free Super Mario Game with Zelda 3DS XL & Mario Kart 3DS XL | Now: Free with purchase | Amazon
- Wii U - Plus LEGO City and LEGO Batman | Now: £239.99 | Amazon
- Free GTA V with PS3 500GB Console | Now: £229.99 | Amazon
- Three Nintendo Games for £20 | Now: £20.00 | Amazon
Digital Camera
- Samsung WB31F 16MP 10x Zoom Compact Digital Camera | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos
Media Streaming
- WD TV Play Streaming Media Player | Now: £54.99 | Dabs
Components
- Intel Core i5 4670K Quad Core Retail CPU | Was: £219.58 Now: £156.94 | Amazon
- GeIL Enhance 4GB (2 x 2048MB) 1333MHz PC3 10660 DDR3 Memory Module | Now: £22.99 | Amazon
Laptops and Desktops
- ACER C710 11.6INCH 320GB CHROMEBOOK | Now: £157.99 | Ebay
- Gigabyte Brix GB-XM14-1037 Mini Barebone PC | Was: £146.50 Now: £119.00 | Ebuyer
Miscellaneous
- Vileda Cleaning Robot | Was: £189.00 Now: £141.75 | Asda Direct
- TP-Link TL-WN822N 300MBPS High Gain Wireless N USB Adapter | Was: £33.82 Now: £14.05 | Amazon