TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Apple iPad mini for only £219.99

We're back with another great selection of tech bargains, discounts and obscene deals (meet us round back in 15 mins and wear a red rose on your right lapel, nudge, nudge, wink, wink) in the hope of saving you some money to spend on more pigs in blankets this Christmas.

The best deal we've found this week is the last generation of Apple iPad mini for a bargain price of only £219.99 from John Lewis.

For those of you looking to get a tablet for someone special this Christmas, the iPad mini is one of our favourites and we're sure they won't be disappointed, and neither will your wallet.

Another great deal this week is the Samsung 32GB Class 10 MicroSDHC Plus Memory Card for an amazing price of £16.27 from Amazon.

This memory card is perfect for those of you who own a tablet or smartphone with an expandable storage slot, allowing you to increase the amount of data you can carry about on your device.

Amazon Clearance Deals

Sennheiser MM 80 I Noise Reduction Ear Canal Headphones | Was: £169.99 Now: £85.49 | Amazon

BenQ GL2450 24 inch Widescreen LCD TFT Monitor | Was: £139.99 Now: £113.77 | Amazon

AmazonBasics Screen Protector Film for iPhone 3G 3GS Pack of 5 | Now: £5.96 | Amazon

Kingston 8GB USB Drive with Premium Metal Casing | Was: £12.06 Now: £7.34 | Amazon

Altec Lansing Muzx XY Headphones | Was: £19.99 Now: £13.08 | Amazon

ZTE Libra Sim Free Android Smartphone | Now: £79.99 | Amazon

Tablets/E-readers

Storage

Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Hard Drive | Was: £95.99 Now: £79.98 | Ebuyer

Philips USB Flash Drives | Now: £9.99 | MyMemory

SanDisk Micro SDHC | Now: £14.97 | MyMemory

Platinum 64GB Class 10 SDXC Memory Card | Was: £51.20 Now: £25.94 | Amazon

Screens

Sony Bravia 32-inch KDL32R423ABU LED HD 720p TV | Now: £249.95 | John Lewis

Gaming

Free Super Mario Game with Zelda 3DS XL & Mario Kart 3DS XL | Now: Free with purchase | Amazon

Free GTA V with PS3 500GB Console | Now: £229.99 | Amazon

Digital Camera

Samsung WB31F 16MP 10x Zoom Compact Digital Camera | Was: £149.99 Now: £79.99 | Argos

Media Streaming

WD TV Play Streaming Media Player | Now: £54.99 | Dabs

Components

Intel Core i5 4670K Quad Core Retail CPU | Was: £219.58 Now: £156.94 | Amazon

Laptops and Desktops

Miscellaneous