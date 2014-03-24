TechRadar Deals: Call of Duty: Ghosts for just £14.79

If you haven't yet experienced the latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise, then now there really is no excuse - because Zavvi are selling Call of Duty: Ghosts for Xbox 360 at just £14.97, including delivery.

Say what? At that price you could buy one for yourself, a friend and another friend and still not be even 50 quid out of pocket!

PS3 users don't get quite such a great deal but, even so they can pick up a copy for a few pennies short of £18 here.

With a price so low, this deal is unlikely to hang about, and nor should you if you want to get your hands on it.