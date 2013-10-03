T3 Awards set to reveal greatest gadget of 2013

HTC One - can it take the overall gadget crown at the T3 Awards?

In a matter of a few hours we'll find out which of the year's big releases is the worthy recipient of the headline Best Gadget award in the T3 Gadget Awards presented by Ford SYNC.

The headline prize sees an intriguing mix of big hitters like the Apple iPad mini, and the HTC One face off against the latest Sky+HD box and the Fitbit One.

The T3 Awards are in their seventh year and also feature categories for the best phone of the year, tech brand of the year and, for the first time in 2013, the tech moment of the year.

